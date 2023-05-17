Leaker posts product info on Matrice 350 RTK ahead of DJI release

DJI is only about 24 hours away from officially unveiling its newest drone, but that hasn’t stopped an online sleuth from digging up and posting spoiler details about what is now virtually certain to be called the Matrice 350 RTK.

On Monday global drone leader DJI released a teaser for its May 18 release event. It linked that to a page stating the unveiling will involve a “flagship enterprise” craft, and picturing shadow-enveloped UAV whose contours bear more than a passing resemblance to the company’s Matrice 300 RTK.

Now, hard-charging drone and tech sector leaker Igor Bogdanov has appropriated some of the thunder from the Shenzhen giant’s Wednesday rollout by posting details of the craft, including a product sticker emblazoned with the Matrice 350 RTK name.

Bogdanov’s investigative find confirms what had become fairly widespread expectation among observers that the new DJI craft would be an enhanced version of its monster enterprise drone, Matrice 300 RTK. Regarded as the crème de la crème of high-end UAVs for inspection, mapping, surveying, public safety, and just about anything else requiring pinpoint data accuracy, the 2020-released M300 was arguably due for an updated successor – and is now set to get it.

Along with the product sticker, Bogdanov’s searching also turned up the “Technical Specification of EUT” section of a broader DJI tech document detailing the Matrice 350 RTK.

His hunting similarly unearthed a prematurely uploaded product page for the drone on an Australian retailing site preparing sales of the M350 RTK.

“The tentative price for the new drone is $17,325.00 Australian dollars,” Bogdanov reports. “Translated into American Tugriks, that’s $11,563.”

So what’s left for the Matrice 350 RTK’s producer to reveal tomorrow about the latest addition to DJI’s swiftly expanding drone line?

For starters, what kind of video and data sensor enhancements the UAV will pack, and whether its current ability to pack three of those capturing devices at once may be increased. Prospective buyers will also be watching to see whether the current version of the drone’s impressive 55-minute flight capacity can be prolonged further still.

