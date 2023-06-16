DJI releases patch to clean up buggy mess of Terra v3.7.0

Following reports that problems have slipped into the latest firmware version 3.7.0 of Terra, DJI has issued a quick fix for the all-in-one drone mapping platform.

DJI Terra v3.7.0 came out only a couple of weeks ago, packing in several new features including an option to reduce output resolution to facilitate browsing and editing models online. As always, the update optimized many features and fixed occasional bugs, but many users started experiencing fresh issues after installing the May 2023 firmware.

The tech giant now confirms that a newer firmware v3.7.3 is now available to download for Terra and that it should mitigate the issue of Windows 7 operating systems getting stuck when the reconstruction progress reaches 100% for DJI Terra v3.7.0.

Further, this patch fixes the problem of blue light results being missing when performing reconstruction with DJI Phantom 4 Multispectral drone for Terra v3.7.0. The issue where the Reconstruction Accuracy field could not be fully displayed in the quality report for DJI Terra v3.7.0 is also said to be fixed.

Moreover, the just-released firmware tackles the issue where reconstruction would fail when a user enabled Refine Water Surface in Cluster Reconstruction and set the resolution to low or medium. And finally, v3.7.3 quashes the bug that would show the current unexpired license as unavailable when an expired license was supporting more functions for DJI Terra v3.7.0.

Do note that DJI recommends using an NVIDIA graphics card with GPU compute capability of 5.0 or above for DJI Terra v3.7.0 and later versions. If you have trouble installing the latest firmware, right-click the downloaded installation package and select Properties. Under the General tab, you might see a message at the bottom of the window: “This file came from another computer and might be blocked to help protect this computer.” Select Unblock and then click Apply > OK.

