Aloft opens up platform tools to third-party developers

If you don’t know who Aloft is, you’re either new to the drone world or maybe have some crazy unique drone use case. However, it has become the leading LAANC provider, as well as offering a plethora of other solutions for drone and fleet management. Today it announced an expansion of what it already provides.

Aloft announced today that it has opened up developer APIs of its world-class drone management and operations tools like LAANC and fleet management. Whether you’re a single drone operator or work on a team of pilots, Aloft has tools to help keep you safe, organized, and prepared for your flights.

While you might recognize its two biggest products, the FAA’s B4UFLY app and its own Air Control app, both of these allow you to plan flights around controlled airspace, with Air Control giving you tools to plan our operations in more detail and apply for an airspace authorization. However, these are just the tip of the iceberg of the products Aloft offers, and now developers will have access to its APIs.

Aloft APIs

Fleet Management

User Management

Airspace

LAANC

Today, we are not just announcing new tools; we’re unveiling the future of programmatic aviation. The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and unmanned aircraft systems are a fundamental part of that change. By providing developers with the tools to integrate seamlessly with the Aloft platform, we are enhancing the safety, compliance, and efficiency of the National Airspace System (NAS). Jon Hegranes, CEO & Founder of Aloft

The possibility of these new Aloft products

Let me put my developer hat back on for a second and sit back to imagine what is possible with a LAANC API open for all developers. While those that work on teams operate well with third-party apps, the recreational ones of us kind of want everything to be as mainstream as possible.

So instead of heading out to a location, using your phone to check the airspace, and handling LAANC approval, it can all be done through the drone provider’s app. The app will already know your drone information and who owns it. You’ll just have to input your license if you have one. It could even handle automatically applying to fly in other zones as you move toward their boundaries and control your max altitude to make sure you stay in compliance.

That’s one use case I would find amazing to see built into my DJI RC or in the Autel Sky App. I’m sure the enterprise use cases have some even greater and more compelling additions to their workflow.

What will come of this update? Who knows? That’s the beauty of opening up APIs to all developers. Their creativity is endless, and we look forward to seeing what comes of it.

