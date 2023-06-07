Father’s Day gift guide: Best drones and flying cameras for dads

Looking to put a smile on your favorite guy’s face this Father’s Day? You’re in luck because great deals and discounts are available right now on some of the most impressive and easy-to-fly drones out there. Hours of airborne fun and mesmerizing photos, both are guaranteed!

The latest and greatest

The sub-250-gram Mini 3 is the perfect travel-friendly drone for capturing your adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps HDR with true-to-life colors. Mini 3 comes with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, delivering great image resolution, sharp depth of field, and low image noise, both during the day and at night. You get up to 38 minutes of flight time and a True Vertical Shooting mode in which the camera rotates 90 degrees to create content ready for TikTok and Instagram.

Mini 3 is best paired with the DJI RC remote controller, which comes with an integrated LCD and the DJI Fly app pre-installed to get you in the air quickly without needing a smartphone.

This Father’s Day, grab the Mini 3 and DJI RC at a deal price of $609 from Amazon or B&H Photo and save $90 in the process.

Avata, DJI’s latest first-person view (FPV) drone, promises a fully immersive flight, the likes of which you wouldn’t be able to experience with a traditional drone. The drone’s intuitive controls make FPV flying accessible even to novice pilots. At the same time, there’s enough tech wizardry packed inside its petite frame to allow for more professional, creative aerial moves in up to 18 minutes of flight time. Avata is possibly the safest and most powerful CineWhoop-style FPV drone available to fly today straight out of the box.

Since the drone is compatible with multiple FPV goggles and remote controllers, you can choose between the Explorer Combo ($1,198), which comes with the new Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2, and the Pro-View Combo ($1,348), which pairs the RC Motion 2 with Goggles 2.

Both drone packages are available at special deal prices this Father’s Day. But you should know that compared to the more feature-rich DJI Goggles 2, the Explorer Combo’s Goggles Integra adds an integrated battery headband, which makes it pretty convenient to wear. You can also hop over to B&H Photo to buy the Pro-View Combo with the previous generation FPV Motion Controller at a discount price of $1,199 ($189 in savings).

Flying cameras for family selfies

While camera drones are extremely fun to fly, their learning curve could prove steep for some people who have never piloted anything remote-controlled. So, if flight safety is weighing on your mind, the all-new Hover X1 might be the perfect pick for you.

Hover X1 is a self-flying camera drone that weighs less than an iPhone and features several pre-programmed flight modes for cinematic shots, including Follow Me, Zoom Out, and Hover. With its propellers fully enclosed by safety guards, this drone is designed to take off from and land in the operator’s hand. It takes cool 12 MP photos and 2.7K, 30 fps videos. A single battery delivers a flight time of up to 11 minutes. And the drone combo, available in two colors, comes with two batteries in the package. Early bird prices start at $329.

The AirSelfie AIR NEO is another affordable, pocket-sized drone that lets you take selfies in a unique manner. The drone uses optical flow sensor technology for stable hovering and sharp imagery, while its AI-based facial recognition prowess lets the AIR NEO find and track you. A single charge allows you to capture dozens of images using pre-programmed flight modes or up to 6 minutes of video. To extend the flight time, simply store the drone in a power bank sleeve, and it will recharge the device for use six times over. The drone and power sleeve combo is priced at $200.

Oldie but goodie

Capable of capturing 20 MP photos or video in 5.4K, the DJI Air 2S is one of the most popular photography drones out there. This drone comes with 31 minutes of maximum flight time and a robust safety system that includes four-way obstacle avoidance. You get O3, DJI’s third iteration of OcuSync video transmission technology, telling you that your connection to the drone is stable. And you can leverage MasterShots for automatic flight path planning to set the drone’s course while recording video. You also have FocusTrack, which includes a suite of pre-programmed flight modes such as Spotlight, ActiveTrack, and Point of Interest, so you can easily mimic the focus, control, and movement of a professional video operator.

The Air 2S Fly More Combo, with a host of useful accessories and extra drone batteries, is available at a 20% discount from DJI right now. You can pick it up for $1,039 from B&H Photo and get it delivered in time for Father’s Day.

With its price coming down to $899 in a special Father’s Day deal, DJI’s first-ever ready-to-fly FPV drone is another great option to get introduced to the world of first-person view flying. This FPV Combo comes with all sorts of safety features that are to be expected from a DJI drone while achieving a max speed of 140 kph (87 mph).

