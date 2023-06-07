Skydio earns ‘unprecedented’ BVLOS authorization across Japan

Leading US drone manufacturer and autonomous flight specialist Skydio has been granted broad, open-ended authorization to conduct beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) missions by aviation regulators in Japan – certification made all the more remarkable in being valid across the entire country.

The company announced the approval this week, calling it unique in its scope. Skydio said the authorization by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) permits BVLOS operation of its Skydio Dock and Remote Ops solutions anywhere in the country, with the only requirement being administrative notification of those flights using the regulator’s website.

Skydio said the “unprecedented, nationwide approval to remotely fly drones” for BVLOS missions in Japan will provide even greater flexibility, range, and efficiency for clients using its craft for automated applications, including infrastructure inspection, security, site monitoring, or post-disaster surveying.

The JCAB authorization, Skydio noted, frees users from needing visual observers or backup systems to keep watch for nearby crewed aircraft. Instead, they can rely on standard tech and artificial intelligence applications in Skydio’s automation capabilities to oversee all operational and safety aspects of BVLOS flights.

In addition to being valid for use anywhere in Japan with only limited exceptions, Skydio said the groundbreaking BVLOS authorization is neither location nor time specific – affording the company and its clients near total liberty in planning and performing their flights.

“This waiver represents a landmark moment for the drone industry, and is a reflection of regulators responding to the advances in AI and autonomy that are already defining the next chapter in drones and delivering enormous value for organizations,” said Adam Bry, Skydio’s CEO. “With Skydio Dock and Remote Ops, organizations gain access to real-time data to make decisions that keep their workers safe, make their operations more efficient, and help their communities thrive. Autonomous remote drone operations enable inspections of hard-to-reach and dangerous areas from the safety of an office.”

In addition to its development efforts to maximize the capabilities and efficiencies of its automated drones for enterprise and public service uses, Skydio has also made considerable inroads with US defense and military clients.

Indeed, its progress in that area has been sufficiently robust to generate a degree of unsubstantiated speculation the company may be considering a definitive shift from diversified UAV activities that include consumer sales to specialization in defense sector craft.

