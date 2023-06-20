New DJI leaks suggest late June, early July Air 3 drone release

Online leakers of new DJI drones have established an admirable record for reliability in 2023 – a consistency making it hard not to suspect they may again be right in interpreting new visual finds as an indication the company may be about to release a new Air 3.

The pair of Air 3 clues that surfaced via tweets today came from Igor Bogdanov and @DealsDrone – both of whom were active in unearthing evidence of previous DJI drone launches (including those of the Mini 2 SE, Mavic 3 Pro, and Matrice 350 RTK). Their latest offerings strongly suggest if the company’s next camera UAV isn’t unveiled in the coming days, its introduction within the next few weeks may well be a fair bet.

As has been his delivery style of late, Bogdanov served up a playful thrust (which the secretive DJI may take more as a vexing jab) in posting a screen grab of an unspecified and premature retailer page offering a DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo at an equally unspecified price.

Read: Leaker suggests DJI Air 3 drone release slated for June or July

His poetic verse advanced his campaign to undermine the global drone giant’s (neither unsurprising nor illegitimate) efforts to keep its products under wraps until it decides to take them public – something it’s had a far harder time doing with Bogdanov on the prowl.

“Leaked secrets fly free/DJI Air 3’s hidden tale/ Whispers reach the world,” Bodganov tweeted above the ad for a package that includes a DJI RC 2. One responder replied stating the official announcement was on the way this very day – a prediction that, thus far, hasn’t proven as reliable as most other leaks have this year.

Secrets slip away

DJI Air 3's leaked details

Mystery takes flight.#dji #DJIAir3 pic.twitter.com/L8b0RL3WOm — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) June 20, 2023

Apparently, a believer in the adage of a picture being worth 1,000 words – or in this case, 15 – DealsDrone posted a photo leak of a large package with mostly Chinese characters (though no DJI identification) and a June date that he thinks will coincide with the unboxing of the Air 3 drone inside.

New products will be released on June 28, what do you think it will be pic.twitter.com/u6qWBf0P4Z — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) June 20, 2023

With both leakers boasting evidence-backed prediction rates too solid to shrug off, fans of DJI are well advised to keep their gazes fixed on those Twitter accounts for new tips on the drone. As a hedge, they should also eyeball the company’s official feed to see if the planned Air 3 rollout is slated for next week, the early July date previously rumored, or sometime later on just to keep rumor-hounds on their toes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.