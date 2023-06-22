New Insta360 thumb-sized camera arrives next week — is it GO 3?

Insta360, the maker of highly versatile yet ultra-portable 360-degree cameras, has dropped a new teaser for a product it says will bring about a “tiny revolution.” And it could very well be the GO 3!

Insta360’s feature-rich action cameras and handheld gimbals are popular across the board. But the company is especially favored by FPV drone pilots because its tiny cameras give them the option to capture smooth footage without the hassle of pulling apart a GoPro.

When Insta360 GO 2 was launched in 2021, it was hailed as the world’s smallest action camera. The thumb-sized device, weighing only 26.5 grams, could be mounted just about anywhere and everywhere to shoot up to 2.5K (1440p) videos. Insta360 also ensured that the small but mighty camera was fully IPX8 waterproof up to 13 feet (4m) straight out of the box, with a Lens Guard installed. And in terms of battery life, the company gave the GO 2 about 30 minutes of juice on its own, which could be extended up to 150 minutes with its charging case.

The magnetic back of the GO 2, which allowed it to be clipped anywhere, is also worth highlighting. Anything with sufficient iron in it, such as a bicycle or a vehicle, could become home to GO 2 and allow the device to capture past-paced action footage from unique angles. This wild success of GO 2’s magnetic properties is probably what inspired tech giant DJI to give the Action 2 camera a modular form factor.

Essentially, these are the features that Insta360 would be looking to improve with the rumored GO 3. We will find out more when the product is revealed on June 27 at 9 a.m. EDT. In the meantime, enjoy the teaser video of the upcoming launch:

