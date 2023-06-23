U. of Arkansas and DroneUp offer course for drone sector careers

Students at the University of Arkansas will be able to take a course designed to help drone pilots prepare for careers in the quickly expanding UAV sector through a program it’s providing in partnership with aerial services and delivery company DroneUp.

The University of Arkansas’ Professional and Workforce Development division said it will soon launch the drone instruction program with DroneUp as an online course for students who have already earned their Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 license. The objective of the offer is to provide participants with skills beneficial to obtaining and performing the kinds of jobs that are steadily growing across the UAV sector.

Titled “Drone Flight Crew Fundamentals,” the course will focus on what the University of Arkansas says are the communication, teamwork, and leadership abilities that DroneUp has identified as essential to joining or leading enterprise UAV flight teams.

The program covers a 20-hour curriculum students can navigate at their own pace, as they learn the finer points of organizing safe and effective aerial operations with minimized risk factors.

“This course is a unique opportunity for licensed remote pilots to start a career in the drone industry,” said Mark Berkowick, assistant director of workforce readiness at the University of Arkansas’ Global Campus Professional and Workforce Development.

Read: DroneUp pairs with Embry-Riddle University in drone-focused program

As added incentive to take the drone prep course, students can receive federal financial support through the Reimagine Arkansas Workforce Project. Participants scoring 70% or higher at the end of the program are also assured a job interview with DroneUp as part of its partnership.

“We are excited for the opportunity and partnership with the University of Arkansas for the development of this course,” said Grant Brewer, manager for community and workforce development at DroneUp. “We believe that connecting soft skills with aeronautical principles will have a positive and lasting impact that will be extremely beneficial to supporting the development of a skilled workforce in the expanding drone industry.”

The program will be open to all following applicants:

Existing FAA Part 107 pilots with some experience in the unmanned aircraft system industry looking to move out of freelancing into a full-time position.

Drone small business owners and solo pilots looking to gain more knowledge to expand their team or further build their business.

Individuals with military experience looking to make a career transition or move into a management/leadership position within the unmanned aircraft system industry.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.