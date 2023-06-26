The first DJI Air 3 price leak is in and it’s actually pretty reasonable

Image: Igor Bogdanov

While it is unlikely that DJI will announce the Air 3 this week, leaks regarding the new drone continue to surface, providing some details such as pricing. Igor Bogdanov has shared information about the price of the two Fly More Combos that will come with the drone, along with the new controllers expected to be announced simultaneously.

According to Bogdanov, the Air 3 Fly More Combo with the RC 2 controller will be priced at €1,294.65, approximately $1,412.20. This particular bundle is anticipated to be the most expensive option, costing a few hundred dollars less than the base Mavic 3 Classic. However, this is a direct conversion and does not account for the higher import fees in the United States. The actual price of the RC 2 Fly More Combo is estimated to be somewhere in the $1,500 range.

The cheaper combo, which includes the RC-N2 smartphone controller, will be priced at €1,127.50 or $1,229.87, excluding higher import fees in the US.

Fly More Combos have been a consistent feature in DJI’s drones, typically including two extra batteries, a charging hub, spare propellers, and a carrying case. These bundles enable users to fly for longer periods, hence the name.

Bogdanov also shared an image showing someone supposedly using the new RC-N2 controller outdoors. However, it is difficult to discern any noticeable differences from the RC-N1 in the lone picture.

Apart from this price leak and rumors about the second-generation controllers and specifications, there is limited concrete information available about the Air 3. However, the repeated mention of the RC-N2 and RC 2 provides some confidence that they could indeed be included in the final product.

Once officially announced, DJI’s Air 3 will replace the Air 2S as the current mid-tier consumer drone offered by the company. In a previous article, I discussed five features I would like to see in the drone. While a 48 MP 1-inch camera sensor may not be a top priority, considering the exceptional performance of the Air 2S’s 20 MP camera with its larger pixels, some improvements on the camera front, such as 6K video capability, would still be highly desirable.

