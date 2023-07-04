 Skip to main content

Insta360 GO 3 vs. GO 2: Thumb-sized action cameras compared

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 4 2023 - 1:28 am PT
insta360 go 3 action camera

Insta360, the company that makes highly versatile and portable 360-degree cameras, has released the GO 3. The much-awaited 2.7K tiny action camera measures smaller than a thumb and weighs only 35g. But how does it compare against its predecessor, the extremely popular GO 2? Let’s find out…

The first thing to know is that the old charging case of GO 2 has been replaced by a powerful new Action Pod, and it has made the GO 3 more powerful than ever. The highlight is a 2.2-inch flip touchscreen that you can use to control the camera remotely and preview shots even when the GO 3 is mounted in hard-to-reach places.

Earlier, you could see these previews only on your phone. So not only do you save your phone’s battery now, but you can also use the Action Pod to transform the GO 3 into a conventional action camera for flawless vlogging. The new lightweight accessory also brings in more charging power for your action cam, allowing you to keep shooting for up to 170 minutes. 

The GO 3 is also equipped with a bigger battery pack that lets you shoot for 45 minutes, compared to 30 minutes with GO 2. You would notice a similar boost in the image quality as well. The new GO 3 shoots in 2.7K while the GO 2 could only manage 1440p. Moreover, Insta360 has made several optimizations on the software side to improve exposure, white balance, colors, and contrast. And this is in addition to the fresh shooting modes that the company has added, such as Pre-recording, Loop Recording, and Timed Capture.

insta360 go 3 specs buy now

Another noteworthy update is that the new action cam comes without any clip length limitations because Insta360 has improved the GO 3’s heat dissipation system significantly. This has also encouraged the company to introduce a new 128GB model, so you can get more from your shoots.

Further, Insta360 has included an extra mic for improved audio and incorporated Voice Control 2.0, so you can operate the GO 3 from a distance.

At the same time, it is also important to highlight that the new GO 3 is slightly larger than GO 2 because of a larger battery and other internal optimizations, which means the two cameras’ accessories are not cross-compatible. So, you may also want to check out the new accessories that have been made available with the GO 3 (including a selfie stick designed especially for dogs).

But first, here’s a spec-by-spec comparison between the two action cameras:

Insta360 GO 3Insta360 GO 2
Maximum resolution2.7K1440p
Touchscreen2.2-inch flip touchscreenNo
Run time (1080p@30fps)GO 3: 45 mins
GO 3 + Action Pod: 170 mins		GO 2: 30 mins
GO 2 + charge case: 150 mins
BatteryGO 3: 310mAh
Action Pod: 1270mAh		GO 2: 210mAh
Charge case: 1100mAh
Remote previewAction Pod preview and Wi-Fi preview with phoneWi-Fi preview with phone
Max clip lengthNo limits; record as long as you wantPro Video: 10 mins
Video: 15 mins
FPV Mode: 30 mins
Voice controlPro Video: 10 mins
Video: 15 mins
FPV mode: 30 mins		No
Microphones21
Quick menuYesNo
WaterproofingCamera: 5m (16 ft)
Action Pod: IPX4 water resistant		Camera: 4m (13 ft)
Charge case: No
Video modesVideo
FreeFrame
Timelapse
TimeShift
Slow Motion
Pre-recording
Loop Recording
Timed Capture		Video
Pro Video
HDR
Timelapse
TimeShift
Slow Motion
Storage32GB, 64GB, 128GB32GB, 64GB
WeightGO 3: 35.5g
Action Pod: 96.3g		GO 2: 26.5g
Charge case: 63.5g

