Insta360 GO 3 vs. GO 2: Thumb-sized action cameras compared

Insta360, the company that makes highly versatile and portable 360-degree cameras, has released the GO 3. The much-awaited 2.7K tiny action camera measures smaller than a thumb and weighs only 35g. But how does it compare against its predecessor, the extremely popular GO 2? Let’s find out…

The first thing to know is that the old charging case of GO 2 has been replaced by a powerful new Action Pod, and it has made the GO 3 more powerful than ever. The highlight is a 2.2-inch flip touchscreen that you can use to control the camera remotely and preview shots even when the GO 3 is mounted in hard-to-reach places.

Earlier, you could see these previews only on your phone. So not only do you save your phone’s battery now, but you can also use the Action Pod to transform the GO 3 into a conventional action camera for flawless vlogging. The new lightweight accessory also brings in more charging power for your action cam, allowing you to keep shooting for up to 170 minutes.

The GO 3 is also equipped with a bigger battery pack that lets you shoot for 45 minutes, compared to 30 minutes with GO 2. You would notice a similar boost in the image quality as well. The new GO 3 shoots in 2.7K while the GO 2 could only manage 1440p. Moreover, Insta360 has made several optimizations on the software side to improve exposure, white balance, colors, and contrast. And this is in addition to the fresh shooting modes that the company has added, such as Pre-recording, Loop Recording, and Timed Capture.

Another noteworthy update is that the new action cam comes without any clip length limitations because Insta360 has improved the GO 3’s heat dissipation system significantly. This has also encouraged the company to introduce a new 128GB model, so you can get more from your shoots.

Further, Insta360 has included an extra mic for improved audio and incorporated Voice Control 2.0, so you can operate the GO 3 from a distance.

At the same time, it is also important to highlight that the new GO 3 is slightly larger than GO 2 because of a larger battery and other internal optimizations, which means the two cameras’ accessories are not cross-compatible. So, you may also want to check out the new accessories that have been made available with the GO 3 (including a selfie stick designed especially for dogs).

But first, here’s a spec-by-spec comparison between the two action cameras:

Insta360 GO 3 Insta360 GO 2 Maximum resolution 2.7K 1440p Touchscreen 2.2-inch flip touchscreen No Run time (1080p@30fps) GO 3: 45 mins

GO 3 + Action Pod: 170 mins GO 2: 30 mins

GO 2 + charge case: 150 mins Battery GO 3: 310mAh

Action Pod: 1270mAh GO 2: 210mAh

Charge case: 1100mAh Remote preview Action Pod preview and Wi-Fi preview with phone Wi-Fi preview with phone Max clip length No limits; record as long as you want Pro Video: 10 mins

Video: 15 mins

FPV Mode: 30 mins Voice control Pro Video: 10 mins

Video: 15 mins

FPV mode: 30 mins No Microphones 2 1 Quick menu Yes No Waterproofing Camera: 5m (16 ft)

Action Pod: IPX4 water resistant Camera: 4m (13 ft)

Charge case: No Video modes Video

FreeFrame

Timelapse

TimeShift

Slow Motion

Pre-recording

Loop Recording

Timed Capture Video

Pro Video

HDR

Timelapse

TimeShift

Slow Motion Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 64GB Weight GO 3: 35.5g

Action Pod: 96.3g GO 2: 26.5g

Charge case: 63.5g

Read more: Delay in Remote ID firmware update for DJI Air 2, Mavic 2 drones

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.