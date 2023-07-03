 Skip to main content

Remote ID firmware delayed for DJI Air 2, Mavic 2 drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 3 2023 - 6:44 am PT
Do you fly a DJI Mavic Air 2, Mavic 2 Zoom, or a Mavic 2 Pro drone? Listen up, because DJI has an important update for you regarding compliance with the US FAA Remote ID rules.

As you likely know, Remote ID refers to a drone’s ability to transmit identification and location information during flight, which can be received by relevant parties. By implementing Remote ID, the FAA aims to enhance situational awareness, streamline airspace management, monitor compliance, and support law enforcement efforts.

According to the FAA, all drones registered with the agency would be required to operate per the final rule on Remote ID beginning September 16, 2023.

Tech giant DJI has always maintained that it will facilitate compliance with these new requirements with minimum disruption to its users. While all DJI drones manufactured after September 16, 2022, such as the Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Classic, and Mini 3, have Remote ID capabilities built-in, several other models have already received firmware updates to support the functionality.

But now it looks like there could be many DJI users who may not receive a firmware update in time for the September 16 deadline.

According to the latest timeline shared by the tech giant, a Remote ID firmware upgrade for the Mavic Air 2 might not drop until September 30, 2023. On the other hand, users of Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro drones may have to wait until the end of December for their firmware updates.

Here’s hoping that the DJI team fast-tracks the work on these updates, but if the drone maker does miss the September 16 deadline, owners of Mavic Air 2, Mavic 2 Zoom, and Mavic 2 Pro would need to purchase a separate Remote ID broadcast module to fly legally in the interim period.

DJI FPV pilots can rejoice though. While they are also yet to receive a Remote ID firmware update, the same is expected to come before August 31, 2023.

