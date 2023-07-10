Prime Day 2023: Best deals on drone-ready Insta360 action cams

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and Insta360 is offering some fantastic early deals on its drone-ready, tiny action cameras and smartphone gimbals. Here are the top ones to shop before they sell out.

Sphere (18% off): This innovative, invisible 360-degree drone camera is the ultimate solution to turn a DJI Mavic Air 2 or the Air 2S into an all-powerful content production tool. With the Insta360 Sphere attached, the drone becomes totally invisible in 360-degree footage. And since the camera films all directions in 5.7K, you can pick and choose the angle and camera direction swiftly using the reframing tools in the Insta360 app and Studio desktop. Add thrilling rolls and turns to your aerial footage in post, achieving FPV-like footage on an easy-to-handle drone.

Insta360 Sphere

Insta360 Flow (5% off): The brand-new Flow is Insta360’s first smartphone gimbal. It’s easily one of the most advanced AI-tracking smartphone stabilizers you can find on the market today. Flow’s auto-tracking enables your smartphone to follow you or your desired subject with unmatched precision, while 3-axis stabilization delivers ultra-smooth shots. Paired with a built-in selfie stick, tripod, and power bank, it has everything you need to shoot pro-level content on the go.

Insta360 Flow

Insta360 X3 (5% off): With new 1/2-inch 48MP sensors and a 2.29-inch touchscreen, Insta360 X3 is an incredibly powerful camera. It can capture 5.7K 360 video with Active HDR and the Invisible Selfie Stick effect, or 72MP photos with stunning details. X3 can also double as a standard action cam with Single-Lens Mode upgraded to sharp, ultra-wide 4K.

Insta360 X3

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition (5% off): “Co-engineered with Leica,” the 1-Inch 360 Edition allows creators to easily capture creative shots that would be impossible with traditional shooting rigs. The camera boasts dual 1-inch sensors, capable of shooting stunning 6K 360 footage and 21MP 360 photos.

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch

Insta360 ONE RS (20-25% off): Using a three-part design — one battery, one processor, and three quick-swapping lenses — ONE RS effortlessly transforms from a traditional action cam to a creative 360 cam. A high-performance 4K Boost Lens with a 1/2-inch 48MP image sensor offers stunningly detailed wide-angle videos and photos, while a powerful Core offers better than-ever in-camera stabilization, crisper audio, and more.

Insta360 ONE RS

Insta360 ONE X2 (15% off): Part camera, part sidekick, Insta360 ONE X2 offers unbreakable stabilization, 5.7K 360 video, IPX8 waterproofing, a 360 touch display, and a range of AI-powered editing features. The camera catches the action in every direction, so you don’t have to point while shooting. Just choose your favorite angle during editing, or let ONE X2’s AI do it for you.

Insta360 ONE X2

Insta360 Pro 2 (10% off): This six-lens professional VR camera can shoot 8K-per-eye 3D 360 video. Essentially, the Pro 2 innovates the entire professional VR production workflow, offering effortless FlowState stabilization, long-range live monitoring, simplified post-production in partnership with Adobe, and a new technology that delivers 8K VR to viewers regardless of whether they have high-end playback devices.

Insta360 Pro 2

Accessories (10% off): You can also grab 10% off on Insta360’s diverse range of camera and gimbal accessories this Prime Day 2023.

