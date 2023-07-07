Airspace Link API brings FAA LAANC approvals to third-party drone mission planning apps

Airspace Link, an FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier for low-altitude airspace authorization, has exciting news for drone operators. The Detroit-based company has released an API that would enable developers to incorporate FAA LAANC approvals within their flight and mission planners.

Airspace Link’s AirHub API allows drone application developers to focus on their core products and services without having to build specialized functions for safer access to the national airspace system. In addition to FAA LAANC notifications, AirHub API services have many community-focused features, including:

Real-time community advisories: While the FAA provides the rules and regulations for airspace in the US, communities need the ability to publish local advisories to provide additional information to operators when planning their drone operations. Communities input these local advisories into the AirHub Connect platform, which can be provided through the AirHub API.

Operational hazard and risk assessment: The FAA and other standards bodies have published guidelines on how operations should behave with respect to population and other ground-based risks. This set of API resources will help developers quantify these hazards and their associated risks within a geographic boundary.

Logistics and planning: For more advanced use cases, the AirHub API provides complex routing algorithms that are built on diverse suitability surfaces constructed from dozens of local and national datasets and weighted to meet the specific requirements of operational parameters.

Airspace Link cofounder and CTO Daniel Bradshaw says, “As a LAANC provider since 2019, we’re very familiar with the use cases our partners and prospective customers need to execute both within their native applications and our own. These developer tools will significantly streamline the airspace authorization process across the industry. Compliance will become that much easier across the drone ecosystem, enhancing safety and access for all.”

Another LAANC provider that has opened up its platform tools to third-party developers is Aloft.

