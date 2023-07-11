Prime Day: $216 off on Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) drone

The best Prime Day 2023 deal from tech giant DJI has finally landed! Amazon Prime members can now buy the Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) combo for just $693, which is a 24% discount on its typical selling price.

The Mini 3 Pro is DJI’s most powerful sub-250-gram drone. Along with the DJI RC remote controller, which comes with its own built-in 5.5-inch HD display screen, the drone is a delight to fly.

On normal days, you would need to shell out $909 to buy this combo (just the DJI RC, if bought separately, costs $309). Not just that, even the Mini 3 Pro with RC-N1 (without display) remote controller costs more ($759) on non-Prime Days! And that makes this particular deal an absolute steal for someone looking for a travel-friendly drone or those wanting to upgrade from their Mavic Mini or Mini 2.

Mini 3 Pro’s exciting feature set includes 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. The aircraft can fly for up to 34 minutes with the standard battery included in the package, but you can always purchase an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus separately to stay airborne for up to 47 minutes.

Also read: Prime Day 2023: Best deals on drone ND filters, memory cards

It’s worth highlighting that the Mini 3 Pro is a drastically different drone than the previous Mini lineup. It has received a completely new structural design that brings several performance enhancements.

In a first for the Mini drone series, the DJI Mini 3 Pro features Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing, consisting of forward, backward, and downward visual sensors. The forward and downward sensors have a wider field of view, providing seamless coverage for better route planning and environmental awareness.

These sensors also enable Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 4.0, which automatically detects and finds a safer path around obstacles during flight. In addition, these sensors also enable the entire FocusTrack suite, which allows you to select a subject that the drone automatically keeps within the center of the frame during flight while automatically planning a safe flight route.

You can learn more about the Mini 3 Pro in our detailed coverage here and grab the deal before it sells out here.

Also read: Prime Day 2023: Best deals on drone-ready Insta360 action cams

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.