New DJI gimbal firmware brings better tracking, extended Tilt Mode

DJI has released new firmware updates for its latest smartphone gimbals, Osmo Mobile 6 and Osmo Mobile SE. The update is important because it brings all-new ActiveTrack 6.0 subject-tracking technology to phone stabilizers.

DJI recently announced ActiveTrack 6.0 with the launch of a new Platinum Gray color option for OM 6. According to the tech giant, ActiveTrack 6.0 is packed with a dramatically improved auto-focus feature. As a result, gimbals using this technology can detect and follow a subject pretty reliably — even when they are obstructed in multi-person scenes or performing fast or dramatic movements, such as those while playing a sport.

DJI has also aligned the gimbal’s subject-tracking feature with the zoom function. Meaning, you can track your subject seamlessly while using the zoom function for richer visual effects and an impressive cinematic touch.

For now, ActiveTrack 6.0 is being made available to $149 OM 6 and $99 OM SE through firmware version 01.03.01.10. At the same time, the accompanying DJI Mimo app is being updated to v1.9.0.

An additional new feature that is being rolled out for OM 6 is the Extended Tilt Mode. When enabled, the gimbal tilt angle becomes larger, which is suitable for capturing static scenes such as a desktop. Note that the joystick can only control the tilt in this mode.

Finally, as is always the case with a fresh firmware package, DJI has fixed some minor bugs affecting performance with this release.

Read more: ZeroZero extends Hover X1 pocket drone campaign to meet demand

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.