DJI announces ‘Double Up’ event to unveil new product

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Jul 18 2023 - 9:12 am PT
1 Comment

Through email and social media, DJI has announced its upcoming product event called “Double Up.” The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday at 8 a.m. EST. Here’s what we can expect to be unveiled.

As is customary with DJI events, the company has provided us with just the name and an image to decipher. Fortunately, thanks to leaks, it shouldn’t be too difficult to speculate on what we might see. Let’s analyze the event image for clues, however, just for fun.

The event teaser displays a man on top of a mountain, holding a controller and looking upwards. It’s evident that we’re dealing with a drone in this case. The scene is surrounded by the outlines of what appear to be the drone’s lenses, similar to what DJI showcased when teasing the Mavic 3. Now, let’s move on from speculation and discuss the leaks.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve gained substantial knowledge about DJI’s upcoming mid-tier drone, the Air 3. You can catch up on all the leaks here. We have reason to believe it’s arriving soon because both the drone and its new controllers were listed in the FCC database earlier this month. The Air 3 will replace the Air 2S, which was once filled with cutting-edge technology but has since fallen to the bottom of DJI’s options.

According to reliable sources, the Air 3 will sport dual 1/1.3-inch cameras, which could explain the reference to the Mavic 3 release. The official details about the drone have been highly anticipated, and we’re now only one week away from potentially discovering the marvels that this new drone has in store.

When the Mavic 3 was launched, we were astonished by the integration of both a wide-angle and zoom lens on the drone. Now, with the Mavic 3 Pro‘s three-camera setup, it’s remarkable that this technology could be trickling down to the more enthusiast-oriented Air 3.

