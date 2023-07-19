 Skip to main content

After Air 3 drone posts, leaker shares info on new DJI Osmo 4

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Jul 19 2023 - 10:48 am PT
0 Comments
DJI Osmo 4

Even as it prepares for the rollout next Tuesday of what’s expected to be its new Air 3 drone product, DJI appears to be also nearing the launch of an updated Osmo 4 Action Camera – at least according to the same online leaker who has been dishing the company’s inside dirt regularly and reliably in recent months.

Leaker Igor Bogdanov followed up his Wednesday morning series of DJI product promotion documents of the Air 3 with photos and specs of what he says is the nearing Osmo 4 camera. Though no estimated date for an introduction of the rumored device accompanied the newly pilfered information, a summer or early autumn unveiling would come just under a year after the September 2022 launch of the camera’s current version.

In keeping with his usual teasing delivery of the nominally confidential DJI product data he’s managed to come by, Bogdanov initially posted a fairly basic shot of what he says is the upcoming Osmo 4 action camera, with the promise what would follow was “going to be something interesting.”

Within an hour, he’d gotten down to the brassiest of tacks amid his “DJI Osmo 4 Action 4” offerings with a list of specifications that included “Sensor 1/1.3-inch – 155° (viewing angle) – lens f/2.8 – 4k/60P video – 4k/120P slow motion – Support 10-bit & D-Log M – Waterproof to 18 metres -Weight: 145g.”

The information was the topper to shots of the device, along with screen captures of what the prices are for two purchase options.

Awaiting what now seems certain to be the presentation of the Air 3 during DJI’s announced July 25 event – despite seemingly all details about the drone having already been leaked – fans of the company and its gear can expect to see Bogdanov keep providing more information on the Osmo 4 well ahead of the product’s official timetable.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Air 3

DJI Air 3
DJI Osmo Action Leaks

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.