After Air 3 drone posts, leaker shares info on new DJI Osmo 4

Even as it prepares for the rollout next Tuesday of what’s expected to be its new Air 3 drone product, DJI appears to be also nearing the launch of an updated Osmo 4 Action Camera – at least according to the same online leaker who has been dishing the company’s inside dirt regularly and reliably in recent months.

Leaker Igor Bogdanov followed up his Wednesday morning series of DJI product promotion documents of the Air 3 with photos and specs of what he says is the nearing Osmo 4 camera. Though no estimated date for an introduction of the rumored device accompanied the newly pilfered information, a summer or early autumn unveiling would come just under a year after the September 2022 launch of the camera’s current version.

In keeping with his usual teasing delivery of the nominally confidential DJI product data he’s managed to come by, Bogdanov initially posted a fairly basic shot of what he says is the upcoming Osmo 4 action camera, with the promise what would follow was “going to be something interesting.”

Within an hour, he’d gotten down to the brassiest of tacks amid his “DJI Osmo 4 Action 4” offerings with a list of specifications that included “Sensor 1/1.3-inch – 155° (viewing angle) – lens f/2.8 – 4k/60P video – 4k/120P slow motion – Support 10-bit & D-Log M – Waterproof to 18 metres -Weight: 145g.”

The information was the topper to shots of the device, along with screen captures of what the prices are for two purchase options.

Awaiting what now seems certain to be the presentation of the Air 3 during DJI’s announced July 25 event – despite seemingly all details about the drone having already been leaked – fans of the company and its gear can expect to see Bogdanov keep providing more information on the Osmo 4 well ahead of the product’s official timetable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.