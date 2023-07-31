 Skip to main content

DJI FPV drone now compatible with Goggles Integra, Goggles 2

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jul 31 2023 - 10:36 am PT
DJI has released an exciting new firmware update for its original FPV drone. The first-person view aircraft is now compatible with the latest-generation Goggles Integra as well as Goggles 2, which were first released alongside the DJI Avata drone.

Goggles 2 is a high-resolution, low-latency transmission system that offers crystal-clear FPV video. The headset features a micro-OLED screen with adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with these goggles.

On the other hand, DJI Goggles Integra is a more recent innovation from the tech giant, announced earlier this year. In addition to the advanced micro-OLED screen displays and ultra-low-latency DJI O3+ video transmission, the Integra features an “integrated” design (hence the name) – meaning, the product merges the headband and battery into one, freeing pilots from loose connecting cables and making it easier than ever to take the goggles on and off.

There are a lot of DJI FPV Combo users who had been waiting for this compatibility to arrive. And now, they will be able to pair their aircraft with the new goggles following a quick firmware update to version v01.04.0000.

At the same time, the FPV goggles will also need to be updated to ensure backward compatibility with the FPV drone. DJI Goggles Integra can now be updated to v01.03.0000, while Goggles 2 firmware can be brought up to v01.07.0000.

The other peripherals of the DJI FPV have also received a firmware upgrade. The DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 firmware can now be updated to v02.00.0900 and DJI Motion Controller to v02.00.0700. Additionally, FPV Goggles V2 firmware can be updated to v01.07.0000. Finally, your DJI Fly App will need to be updated to v1.11.0 for these changes to take effect.

Happy flying!

