The Buzz Podcast: Will the DJI Air 3 be a hit?

This week on the Buzz Podcast Seth and Yifei discuss the Air 3 and our experience flying it for the last few weeks. Will the drone be a hit? Or will it not be enough to justify the upgrade from the Mini 3 and too little compared to the Mavic 3?
Stories discuss in this episode:
- DJI unveils its long awaited, prodigiously rumored new Air 3 drone
- What comes with DJI’s Air 3 Fly More Combo?
- All about RC 2, DJI’s new drone remote controller with screen
- Air 3 vs. Mavic 3 Pro vs. Mini 3 Pro: DJI drones compared
- DJI Air 3 review: A true mass-market ‘flagship’ drone
Hosts:
