 Skip to main content

The Buzz Podcast: Will the DJI Air 3 be a hit?

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Jul 28 2023 - 11:05 am PT
0 Comments
The Buzz Feature Image

This week on the Buzz Podcast Seth and Yifei discuss the Air 3 and our experience flying it for the last few weeks. Will the drone be a hit? Or will it not be enough to justify the upgrade from the Mini 3 and too little compared to the Mavic 3?

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories discuss in this episode:

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Catch up on The Buzz episodes!

Checkout 9to5’s other weekly podcasts:

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

The Buzz Podcast

The Buzz Podcast

Join DroneDJ Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie as he'…

Author

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski