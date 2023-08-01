New drone-in-a-box solution coming to US public safety market

Leading public safety drone consulting group Skyfire Consulting is joining forces with Ondas Holdings to bring advanced autonomous drone solutions and services to public safety and Drone First Responder (DFR) markets in the United States.

More specifically, the Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit, which houses drone solutions from American Robotics and Airobotics, is partnering with Skyfire. Airobotics’ automated drone platform Optimus System is in the final stages of completing Type Certification by the FAA. And the company hopes to leverage Skyfire’s enduring relationship with police departments across the US to push Optimus as an urban drone infrastructure supporting public safety and DFR customers.

As Skyfire explains, the end-to-end, fully automated drone is designed to enable on-demand 24/7 aerial data operations in complex environments. The platform includes all hardware and software components required for safe and efficient data capture, distribution, and analytics. All these are features that will come in handy while flying the drone beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) in expanded, complex operational environments.

“Skyfire has worked with hundreds of police departments across the United States to develop comprehensive drone programs with the drones that were available,” says Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO. “Many of those departments are looking for ways to remove the pilot from the rooftop and let them focus on doing their jobs. The Optimus drone capabilities, with its pending Type Certification, will be the automated drone solution of choice for these agencies.”

It’s worth noting that Optimus can be deployed with up to seven different payload options and 10 batteries. As such, the drone becomes available for flight operations 24 hours a day for missions in public safety, critical infrastructure, disaster response, as well as surveying and mapping.

“The Optimus System is the next generation of drones and Skyfire is a terrific partner uniquely capable of helping drive customer adoption in public safety markets across the US,” says Eric Brook, CEO of Ondas Holdings. “Installed as aerial infrastructure, Optimus has the potential to revolutionize the way emergency agencies respond to incidents reported to 911 centers.”

