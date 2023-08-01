Arrive’s drone delivery mailbox joins Amazon Sidewalk

Amazon’s own drones may not be delivering much – or often ­­– but smart mailboxes that can accept drone deliveries are now a part of the Amazon Sidewalk community network.

Indianapolis-based Arrive (formerly Dronedek) says it has successfully integrated its drone delivery mailboxes with Amazon Sidewalk – a secure, low-cost network that can connect devices up to half a mile away.

The smart mailbox company, which recently raised more than $1.3 million through a crowdfunding campaign, will include the new technology in its devices slated to be distributed in the third quarter of 2023.

According to Amazon, its Sidewalk network is accessible to more than 90 percent of the US population today and is used by devices like Bluetooth trackers, security cameras, outdoor lighting, motion sensors, smart locks, as well as the company’s own Echo devices.

That’s not all. Sidewalk also makes feasible those devices that were previously too expensive or energy-intensive to use widely, such as remote leak detectors, motion sensors, or shipment trackers. Similarly, the network enables wildfire sensors and solar energy measurement units, so that officials can optimize energy grids and respond more quickly to emergencies.

Essentially, Amazon Sidewalk amplifies the benefits of connected devices by extending their range beyond the range of your own WiFi signal. And this is what excites Arrive CEO Dan O’Toole the most.

“It’s another step forward in the evolution of the Internet of Things,” O’Toole stresses. “As more consumers and businesses rely on smart devices, it will be increasingly important to have a reliable, uninterrupted signal to ensure the devices can communicate with each other and with their owners in cases where there are Internet service provider interruptions. Adding this capability is a value add that will make a huge difference to people, be it alerts to human safety or mechanical issues or just peace of mind.”

