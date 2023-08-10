DJI T40, T20P drone firmware update brings major time-savings

The recent firmware updates for the DJI Agras T40 and T20P drones pack in several noteworthy optimizations that help to improve the overall drone efficiency and reduce operation times. Here’s what to expect when you update the T40 or T20P drones to their latest firmware version…

1. Enhanced flight efficiency: The latest firmware has significantly improved the flying efficiency and coherence of flights of the Agras T40 and T20P drones. With the new firmware, flight turns, take-offs, and landings become smoother and faster. More specifically, the update has reduced the departure time by 5 seconds, turning time by 2.5 seconds, and returning time by 6 seconds.

2. Extended battery life: The firmware update helps optimize your drone’s flight resumption point and the flight line to reduce full-tank flight distance. This saves power, shortens operation times by 5 minutes, and allows you to save one battery cycle.

3. Non-spraying area selection: During mission planning, you can now designate specific areas, such as ditches, roads, and cleared spaces, as non-spraying areas. Upon entering a non-spray area, the drone will refrain from spraying. This is an alternative to adding obstacle polygons and can greatly increase mission efficiency because the drone won’t need to slow down and make turns to avoid a given area.

4. Increase in maximum droplet size: The firmware update increases the range of droplet size from 50 to 500μm. This is up from the previous maximum range of 300μm, allowing for more flexibility to fit a variety of operation scenarios, crops, and terrains to achieve better sedimentation effects.

5. Support for DJI Relay: When conducting operations on tall crops, in mountains, forests, orchards, tall-stem crops, or other complex environments, the image transmission signal can be blocked by obstacles. Designed as an accessory module for DJI agriculture drones T40 and T20P, DJI Relay extends the signal transmission distance, making it an essential tool for large-scale farming operations on different terrains. The latest firmware adds support for connecting the drones with DJI Relay module.

6. D-RTK2 station connection improvement: Replacing the battery on your agricultural drone will no longer require a pause in the D-RTK2 signal. During battery swaps, the RTK signal will now remain connected for a full 90 seconds, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

7. New languages: You can now access the system in five new languages: Indonesian, Malay, Khmer (Cambodia), Hungarian, and Greek.

In addition to the aircraft and the remote controller, DJI has also updated the DB1560 Intelligent Flight Battery firmware. If you have multiple batteries, make sure to run the firmware update on all the batteries.

