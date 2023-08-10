AirHub brings AI object detection to DJI drone livestreams

AirHub, a Netherlands-based drone software maker, has announced an exciting new addition to its drone management platform. Called Live Operations, AirHub’s latest offering supercharges live video streams from DJI drones and DJI Dock with features such as AI-based object detection, live telemetry data, and sharable video links.

AirHub calls its new solution a “true gamechanger” for any drone operation, but more so for public safety scenarios where heightened situational awareness could make all the difference.

With Live Operations, first responders can seamlessly combine footage from drones, bodycams, and mobile phones. Additionally, the video management system allows for remote control of the drone and its payload.

“For our customers, getting a clear overview quickly during an incident is crucial,” says Thomas Brinkman, cofounder of AirHub. “With this new feature, we aim to fully integrate all the functionalities that drones have in an intuitive way. This new platform combines all technical capabilities, enabling users to remotely control DJI drones, operate the camera, and easily share the live video stream with all stakeholders involved. Furthermore, users can chat with each other through a user-friendly interface, ensuring that everyone can make optimal use of the drone and video footage.”

So, how exactly does Live Operations work? The feature leverages a communication protocol called RTMP that DJI first added to its Fly app in 2021. As such, all DJI drones and even the new DJI Dock are fully integrated into the system by default, giving incident coordinators a comprehensive view of the incident from all perspectives.

Another essential feature of the system is the ability to coordinate access to the footage. Coordinators can determine who has access to which footage, ensuring controlled and coordinated dissemination of information while safeguarding the privacy of those involved.

And what about AI-based object detection? AirHub says its system allows for the automatic detection of people and objects in the live video stream. “This capability enables faster and more efficient scanning of large areas, such as searching for missing persons. With this advanced feature, we aim to elevate the livestreaming experience of our customers and provide them with a powerful tool for various applications,” says Brinkman.

To learn more or to try AirHub’s new feature, which is available for free for a period of three weeks to all, you can sign up here.

