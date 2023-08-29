 Skip to main content

DJI Mavic 3M drone gets multiple new features with latest firmware

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 29 2023 - 7:05 am PT
DJI Mavic 3M multispectral imaging drone firmware update

A new firmware package is now available to download for DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral, aka Mavic 3M drone. The latest update, which bumps up the aircraft firmware version to 07.01.10.03, adds several new features and brings important optimizations for the remote controller. Let’s take a look…

According to the release notes shared by DJI, the new firmware update for the Mavic 3M drone adds a JPEG image quality setting for the RGB camera, which can be used in various precision agriculture and environmental monitoring scenarios. Further, it adds a new multispectral format setting for the multispectral cameras, supporting TIFF-16bit or TIFF-8bit.

Another key highlight is the addition of the “Find My Drone” function, which can be used in scenarios such as aircraft emergency landing or flyaway to obtain information about the aircraft’s last known coordinates. DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise and Mavic 3 Thermal drones have also received this capability through a fresh firmware update today.

Other new features and improvements that have been introduced to the DJI Mavic 3M agricultural drone through firmware v07.01.10.03 are as follows:

  • Added ability to view the downloaded photos and videos in Album when the aircraft is disconnected.
  • Added ability to import unlocking licenses offline.
  • Added Fixed Angle Shot for waypoint actions. You can set the gimbal pitch, aircraft orientation, and camera digital zoom.
  • Optimized the firmware compatibility of the remote controller to avoid abnormality caused by firmware downgrade.
  • Optimized the interactive experience of uploading mapping photos to the DJI SmartFarm platform.
  • Optimized Payload SDK to provide more secondary development functions.
  • Optimized some of the DJI Pilot 2 information such as prompts.
  • Modified the EXIF field to enhance support for third-party software.
  • Fixed known issues to improve user experience.

In addition to updating the aircraft firmware, make sure to update the remote controller firmware to v02.01.00.03, DJI Pilot 2 app to v7.1.0.24, DJI Terra to v3.8.0, DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series) to v2.1.10, and DJI Assistant 2 for MG to v2.1.3

