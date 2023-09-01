The Buzz Podcast: Mini 4 leaks, mystery enterprise drone, and more

This week Yifei and Seth discuss the leaks around DJI’s next consumer drone, the Mini 4. What will it approve on? We don’t know so let’s speculate. They also discuss a mysterious new DJI enterprise drone that has been leaked for some time now, with almost no details. The two then finish off give updated thoughts on drone parachutes and police use of drones to verify complaints.

