ParaZero launches parachute safety system for DJI M30 drone

ParaZero has announced the official release of SafeAir M30 Pro, a parachute safety system designed especially for the DJI Matrice 30 (M30) commercial drone.

ParaZero is an Israel-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of autonomous drone safety systems for commercial aircraft and urban air mobility vehicles.

Not only do these solutions help to mitigate the risks associated with drone flights, but they are a key requirement for organizations and operators seeking regulatory approvals for advanced operations such as autonomous beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights, operations over people (OOP), operations in densely populated areas, and drone delivery.

According to ParaZero, its SafeAir system for the DJI M30 drone is equipped with integrated sensors that continuously monitor and analyze the drone’s flight patterns to identify any indications of a critical failure.

When triggered, the SmartAir Pro, ParaZero’s onboard computer, responds with an instantaneous activation of the SafeAir system. The system cuts power to the drone, alerts people on the ground with an audible alarm, and deploys a lightweight parachute, bringing the drone to the ground in a safe, controlled descent.

The company recently released a similar solution for the DJI M350 RTK drone as well.

Boaz Shetzer, chief executive officer at ParaZero, says, “We continue to expand our market reach by adding new compatible SafeAir systems for popular drone models. Our consumer product line includes more than 10 models, offering our customers advanced safety systems, ensuring the safety of their surroundings as well as their own drone.”

