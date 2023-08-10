New leaks offer views of rumored DJI Mini 4 (Pro?), and arm-spreading mystery drone

Even during the dog days of August, leakers never sleep – with one decidedly active online sleuth unearthing unprecedented video of what’s now described as a DJI Mini 4 development drone, as well as an elevated-armed mystery UAV.

Both image offerings are the work of – once again – leaker Igor Bogdanov, who initially tweeted readers of his Twitter feed (nice try, Elonie) a 26-second video of what’s identified as DJI’s development version of a DJI Mini 4 in flight. His initial photo posted over the weekend of what looked to be the same bug-eyed, frog-looking craft was identified as a Mini 4 Pro.

The footage of DJI’s drone-in-progress Mini 4 is shot from an elevated perspective, presumably a neighboring window or terrace above the gray granite-lined walkway of a building complex or plaza where the engrossed pilot is putting the craft through the motions.

👉Our little brother DJI Mini 4 is undergoing flight tests. It's a pleasure to watch him #dji #djimini4 pic.twitter.com/jtzIn8HFee — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) August 9, 2023

The video of a Mini Pro 4 apparently being prepared for release is generating excitement – and a bit of wonder – from DJI fans for two reasons.

First, word of the global drone leader’s newest creation comes just days after its August 3 introduction of the Air 3 (details of which Bogdanov also leaked over and again for months beforehand).

Second, rumors of a nearing Mini 4 also surfaces a bit more than a year following DJI’s May 2022 rollout of a Mini 3 Pro – and within a 2023 calendar already bristling with recent company UAV introductions. That’s a lot of “new” for buyers to absorb.

Meanwhile, Bogdanov’s Mini 4 post also raised one question on its own by excising “Pro” from the drone identification that accompanied his leaked Saturday photo.

“Where did the ‘pro’ go?” asks Bogdanov reader Adnan Güngör.

In fact, the change makes more sense. Previously, DJI introduced standard versions of Mini 2 and Mini 3 craft, which were later joined by enhanced Pro iterations, and more affordable step-down SE variants. A Pro model coming ahead of a Mini 4 would, in historic terms, be putting the cart in front of the drone.

Identifying another drone Bogdanov leaked in a photo late last night risks being considerably less straight-forward.

The grainy shot, apparently taken at dusk, features a drone with what looks like a DJI logo on its nose and anti-collision lights aglow. More remarkable, however, are the elevated arms making it appear as though it’s guarding against an on-coming NBA guard.

👉DJI won't let me rest easy. 😅So. In addition to the DJI Mini 4, there is an older brother that is also secretly undergoing testing#dji #djimini4 #djiair3 pic.twitter.com/twt4bR65Du — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) August 9, 2023

The only DJI drones with similar up-reaching construction are Inspire cinema craft, and Mavic 3 Pro – though only when the latter is being flown upside down (and really reaching its rotors really far).

Given the lack of clues about the mystery drone’s identity, most responders who hazarded answers were mostly asking more questions.

“Bigger that Air 3? Looks like a baby between mavic and inspire,” offered @KevinZaouali.

“Inspire Mini? Lol,” quipped Gabe Shakour.

