Over $300 in savings on DJI Mini 3 Pro drone bundle

Amazon is running a special DJI deal in which the tech giant’s most powerful sub-250-gram drone Mini 3 Pro, RC controller with built-in display screen, Fly More kit, and a ton of accessories are up for grabs at over $313 off.

Typically, the Mini 3 Pro with the RC controller and Fly More Kit Plus would set you back by $1,158. But, right now, you can grab this combo for only $845.

Mini 3 Pro’s exciting feature set includes 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. Meanwhile, the RC controller features a bright LCD touchscreen that will relieve your phone from flight duties.

The drone can fly for up to 34 minutes with a standard battery, but the Fly More Plus Kit comes with two additional Intelligent Flight Battery Plus which allows for care-free exploration for up to 47 minutes. Do note that with this battery, the drone’s weight will tip over the 250-gram mark.

Pairing perfectly with this extended flight time is the Mini 3 Pro’s O3 transmission system which delivers a crisp 1080p live view from as far as 18 km away with the standard battery and up to 25 km away with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus.

And as is expected from a DJI drone, the Mini 3 Pro also comes with a ton of intelligent features including FocusTrack, QuickShots, MasterShots, and Hyperlapse. Read all about these modes in detail here.

