DJI leakers detail trove of improvements in Mavic 3 drone series upgrade

Online leakers have alerted DJI fans to a looming firmware update to the Mavic 3 series that will add many powerful new features and capabilities to onboard cameras, image capturing applications, and automated flight and operating functions to the top-drawer drone.

The first indication DJI was readying a major update to its Mavic 3 drone series came this morning with an image from longtime leaker @DealsDrone. After an initial company slide detailing improvements in Chinese elicited many reader requests for translations, @DealsDrone followed up with posts indicating the firmware upgrade would apply to Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Pro Cine Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, and Mavic3 classic craft – and then detailed some of the many benefits.

1 Added new flight assistance images (the most important)

2Added landing protection switch

3. Added screen ratio mask

4. Added AR return trajectory, AR return point, and near-earth projection — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) September 5, 2023

Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Pro Cine:

The 17x telephoto supports 10bitD-LogM and HLG color modes;

2.3x medium telephoto supports night scene videos, master shots, one-click short videos, and spherical panorama (only shooting without synthesis) — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) September 5, 2023

Later in the day, Igor Bogdanov got in on the act by leaking what’s presumably the full set of slides of what appear to be in-house DJI cheat sheets laying out the main highlights of the Mavic 3 drone series updates. With a nod to the earlier leak, Bogdanov presented the full set of images saying he “decided to make things easier for you and translated the description slides.”

Before reproducing all seven leaked images in that set, it would might be useful pasting the resumé of Mavic 3 drone camera, application, and functionality improvements that thread responder @eyal berger whipped up to give a quick and clear idea of what DJI’s update will offer.

Added: QuickShots for the medium tele camera, including Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, Boomerang, and Asteroid. Added MasterShots for the medium tele camera. Added Sphere Panorama for the medium tele camera. Added Vision Positioning and Obstacle Sensing switch. What’s New: Added Vision Assist. Added AR Home Point, AR Return-to-Home Route, and AR Aircraft Shadow. Added D-Log M and HLG color modes for the tele camera. Added Night mode in recording mode for the medium tele camera, supports 4K 24/25/30fps.

Given that, and the eyeful Bodganov has dished up, it’s unlikely anyone with a Mavic 3 series UAV will make the mistake of ignoring DJI’s latest upgrade – a veritable trove of power, capability, and functionality enhancements to the craft.

👉So, the company is set to release a big update for the Mavic 3 series, as many people have already found out today. So I decided to make things easier for you and translated the description slides. Part 1#dji #djimavic3pro pic.twitter.com/otIhxf4ztx — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 5, 2023

