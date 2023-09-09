Biden picks air taxi exec Whitaker to lead FAA

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Michael G. Whitaker to serve as chief of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Whitaker’s nomination comes days before the Sept. 16 deadline for operational compliance with the FAA’s Remote ID rule for drone pilots.

Whitaker is currently the chief operating officer of Supernal, the advanced air mobility (AAM) unit of Hyundai. A trained pilot himself, Whitaker is helping the South Korean automotive giant to build flying air taxis that can be put into operation by 2028. He also serves on the board of the Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes aviation safety globally.

But Whitaker is no stranger to the workings of the FAA. He served as deputy administrator at the agency from 2013–2016, notably driving the transition of America’s air traffic control system from radar to satellite-enabled surveillance technology (ABS-B).

Broadly, Biden’s pick comes with more than three decades of aviation experience. Before Supernal and his tenure at the FAA, Whitaker served as group CEO of InterGlobe Enterprises, India’s largest travel conglomerate and operator of its largest and most successful airline, IndiGo.

Whitaker has also spent 15 years at United Airlines in a variety of roles tackling commercial alliances and joint ventures, looking after international and regulatory affairs, and providing counsel on international matters.

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is urging the US Senate to begin Whitaker’s confirmation hearing without delay and to move toward a rapid confirmation.

“At this critical moment when our national airspace system is becoming increasingly complex, Mike Whitaker is an exceptionally qualified choice to ensure the US remains the aviation safety gold standard, manage the Agency and its 45,000 employees, and enhance US global aviation competitiveness,” says AUVSI president and CEO Brian Wynne.

The FAA has been without a permanent leader since Steve Dickson resigned in March 2022. If Whitaker is confirmed, he will have to hit the ground running. From addressing critical safety concerns to modernizing the national airspace system, there is no shortage of issues before the FAA. The drone industry, meanwhile, is looking forward to seeing if the FAA decides to provide relief to operators on the Remote ID compliance rule.

