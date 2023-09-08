2 new DJI agriculture drones coming to US, FCC filings show

We already know from FCC filings that DJI is prepping to release a new sub-250-gram, Mini 4 Pro. However it appears that would not be the only drone DJI could launch in North America this month. The tech giant has also completed the FCC paperwork to bring two new Agras agriculture drones, T50 and T25, to the US market.

To be clear, Agras T50 and Agras T25 are not new DJI products. These drones were released in China last year and have proven incredibly successful for field spraying, fertilizer spreading, fruit tree spraying, and other agricultural applications. In the US, the agriculture drones will succeed the previous-generation T40 and T20P models.

DJI Agras T50 agriculture drone

The T50 features a coaxial dual-rotor design and is equipped with 54-inch blades and high-power electronic speed controllers (ESCs). The drone can support a spreading capacity of 50 kg or a spraying load of 40 kg.

The T50’s spreading flow rate has been improved dramatically, compared to the previous generation, reaching 16 liters/minute with two nozzles and 24 liters/minute with four nozzles. Similarly, the spreading motor has also been improved to double the torque and is equipped with a spiral flow channel spinner to spread fertilizers more evenly and smoothly.

The drone is further equipped with an ultra-high-definition FPV gimbal camera with adjustable angles to collect images of farmland and orchards in real-time. The powerful obstacle sensing system on the T50 allows it to survey orchards with a slope of up to 50 degrees, automatically identifying trees and obstacles to generate accurate 3D routes.

The T25, on the other hand, comes as a more flexible and portable option, designed for efficient single-person operations on smaller farms. With its smaller, lightweight body, the drone has a spreading capacity of 25 kg. Its spraying load, meanwhile, has been capped at 20 kg. Other than that, the T25 inherits all the desirable features of the T50, including omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, large-slope aerial survey, and intelligent ground simulation.

DroneDJ will bring you more details when the drones are officially made available to buy in the US by DJI.

