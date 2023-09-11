Coming soon: Emergency drone vehicle with DJI Dock integration

Ahead of Emergency Services Show 2023, UK’s annual showcase of the blue light sector, drone supplier Heliguy, and emergency vehicle manufacturer Venari have teased a new UAS command unit that would come pre-integrated with DJI Dock.

A custom-modified Ford Transit Trail has been specially designed and developed to serve as a first-of-its-kind drone command vehicle with live monitoring capabilities, remote satellite connectivity, and drone-in-a-box integration. It follows the release of a modified Ford Ranger as the UK’s most advanced drone support vehicle last year.

While the complete details of the solution will surface on September 19, the first day of the Emergency Services Show in Birmingham, we already know the vehicle features a dual-command station with a multi-screen array with live-streaming, payload monitoring, and two-way audio communications powered by DroneControl FirstResponder cloud-based weather forecasting, and airspace monitoring service.

The unit further integrates quad antennas, including a high-performance Starlink Roam for remote data and satellite connectivity, a Peplink cellular antenna, and ADS-B for detecting nearby aircraft. The emergency vehicle also includes a welfare center, onboard video recording capabilities, dedicated lighting for night operations, D-RTK 2 base station support, and drone storage units.

But the highlight of the unit is that it accommodates a DJI Dock drone-in-a-box system, complete with a custom-made leveling trolley, network connectivity, and power generation. The rear compartment also features a 43-inch UHD TV visible from the rear doors, enabling commanders to view the drone feed without interfering with their operation.

Jack Sharp, a project manager at Heliguy, says the company’s drone support vehicle sparked plenty of interest after its launch last year. However, the new drone command unit takes things a step further by providing a fully integrated command and control hub for multi-faceted enterprise drone operations.

“It has been designed as a modular, adaptable, and connected vehicle which meets the needs of current and future drone operations, including real-time communications, airspace monitoring, data transmission and processing, and drone-in-a-box operations,” says Sharp.

