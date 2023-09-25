Mini 4 Pro vs. Mini 3 series: DJI drones compared

DJI has released its first-ever sub-250-gram drone with omnidirectional obstacle sensing, Mini 4 Pro with prices starting at $759. But how does DJI’s latest offering compare to the previous-generation Mini 3 Pro and Mini 3? Let’s find out…
Broadly, the highlights of the new DJI drone are omnidirectional obstacle sensing and O4 video transmission technology. An upgrade in video transmission tech also makes the Mini 4 Pro compatible with DJI’s latest remote controllers RC 2 and RC-N2 which were first released alongside the new Air 3. DroneDJ‘s Seth Kurkowski even calls the Mini 4 Pro a “Mini Air 3” in his review!
Nonetheless, some may find it interesting that neither the DJI Mini 4 Pro nor the Mini 3 Pro have been able to beat the maximum flight time of the much less expensive Mini 3. So, if you also happen to be someone who’s looking for a deep dive into how different the Mini 4 Pro actually is from its predecessors, here’s a spec-by-spec comparison between the latest mini camera drones from DJI…
|DJI Mini 4 Pro
|DJI Mini 3 Pro
|DJI Mini 3
|Price
|$759
|$759
|$467
|Aircraft
|Max Ascent Speed
|5 m/s
|5 m/s
|5 m/s
|Max Descent Speed
|5 m/s
|5 m/s
|3.5 m/s
|Max Horizontal Speed (at sea level, no wind)
|16 m/s
|16 m/s
|16 m/s
|Max Takeoff Altitude
|With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m
|With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m
With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m
|With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m
With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m
|Max Flight Time
|34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery) 45 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)
47 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|38 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)
51 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|Max Hovering Time
|30 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery) 39 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|30 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)
40 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|33 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)
44 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
|Max Flight Distance
|18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 40.7 kph in a windless environment at 20 meters above sea level)
25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 44.3 kph in a windless environment at 20 meters above sea level)
|18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)
25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)
|18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)
25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)
|Max Wind Speed Resistance
|10.7 m/s
|10.7 m/s
|10.7 m/s
|Max Pitch Angle
|35°
|40°
|40°
|Operating Temperature
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)
|-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)
|Global Navigation Satellite System
|GPS + Galileo + BeiDou
|GPS + Galileo + BeiDou
|GPS + GLONASS + Galileo
|Hovering Accuracy Range
|Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)
Horizontal: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)
|Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)
Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with high-precision positioning system)
|Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)
Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning) ±1.5 m (with GNSS positioning)
|Internal Storage
|2GB
|None
|None
|Camera
|Image Sensor
|1/1.3-inch CMOS
Effective Pixels: 48 MP
|1/1.3-inch CMOS
Effective Pixels: 48 MP
|1/1.3-inch CMOS
Effective Pixels: 48 MP
|Lens
|FOV: 82.1°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7
Focus: 1 m to ∞
|FOV: 82.1°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7
Focus: 1 m to ∞
|FOV: 82.1°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7
Focus: 1 m to ∞
|ISO Range
|Video Normal and Slow Motion: 100-6400 (Normal) 100-1600 (D-Log M) 100-1600 (HLG) Night: 100-12800 (Normal) Photo 12 MP: 100-6400 48 MP: 100-3200
|Video: 100-6400 Photo: 100-6400
|Video: 100-3200 Photo: 100-3200
|Shutter Speed
|12MP Photo: 1/16000-2 s (2.5-8 s for simulated long exposure) 48MP Photo: 1/8000-2 s
|Electronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s
|Electronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s
|Max Image Size
|8064×6048
|4:3: 8064×6048 (48 MP) 4032×3024 (12 MP)
16:9: 4032×2268 (12 MP)
|8064×6048
|Still Photography Modes
|Single Shot: 12 MP and 48 MP
Burst Shooting:
12 MP, 3/5/7 frames
48 MP, 3 frames
Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB):
12 MP, 3/5/7 frames at 0.7 EV step
48 MP, 3 frames at 0.7 EV step
Timed:
12 MP, 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s
48 MP, 5/7/10/15/20/30/60s
|Single Shot: 12 MP
48 MP: 48 MP
Burst Shooting: 12 MP, 3/5/7 frames
Timed:
12 MP 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s
Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP,
3/5 frames at 2/3 EV step
Panorama: Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical
HDR: The Single Shot mode supports outputting HDR images
|Single Shot: 12 MP
48 MP: 48 MP
Timed: 12 MP
JPEG: 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s
JPEG + RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60s
Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP, 3 frames at 2/3 EV step
Panorama: Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle
HDR: The Single Shot mode supports outputting HDR images.
|Photo Format
|JPEG/DNG (RAW)
|JPEG/DNG (RAW)
|JPEG/DNG (RAW)
|Video Resolution
|H.264/H.265
4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/100fps
FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60/100/200fps
(4K/100fps and HLG/D-Log M only support H.265 coding)
|4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps
2.7K: 2720×1530@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps
FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps
Slow Motion: 1920×1080@120 fps
|4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30 fps
2.7K: 2720×1530@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps
FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps
HDR: Recording with the 24/25/30fps frame rate supports outputting HDR images
|Video Format
|MP4 (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)
|MP4/MOV (H.264/H.265)
|MP4 (H.264)
|Max Video Bitrate
|H.264/H.265: 150 Mbps
|150 Mbps
|100 Mbps
|Color Mode
|Normal: 8-bit 4:2:0 (H.264/H.265)
HLG/D-Log M: 10-bit 4:2:0 (H.265)
|Normal/D-Cinelike
|Normal
|Digital Zoom
|12MP Photo: 1-2x
4K: 1-3x
FHD: 1-4x
|4K: 2×
2.7K: 3×
FHD: 4×
|4K: 2×
2.7K: 3×
FHD: 4×
|Sensing
|Sensing type
|Omnidirectional binocular vision system, supplemented with a 3D infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft.
|Forward, backward, and downward vision system
|Downward vision system
|Video Transmission
|Video Transmission System
|O4
|O3
|O2
|Live View Quality
|Remote Controller: Up to 1080p/60fps (available when the aircraft is flying in Photo or Video mode)
Up to 1080p/30fps (available when the aircraft is flying in Video mode)
Up to 1080p/24fps (available when the aircraft is in standby mode on the ground)
|Remote Controller: 1080p/30fps
|Remote Controller: 720p/30fps
|Max Transmission Distance (free of interference)
|FCC: 20 km CE: 10 km SRRC: 10 km MIC: 10 km
|FCC: 12 km CE: 8 km SRRC: 8 km MIC: 8 km
|FCC: 10 km CE: 6 km SRRC: 6 km MIC: 6 km
|Max Transmission Distance (with interference)
|Unobstructed Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-4 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 4-10 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 10-20 km
Obstructed Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km
Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km
|Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-7 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 7-12 km
|Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-6 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 6-10 km
|Max Download Speed
|O4:
10 MB/s (with DJI RC-N2)
10 MB/s (with DJI RC 2)
Wi-Fi 5: 30 MB/s
|O3:
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC)
Wi-Fi 5: 25 MB/s
|O2:
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC)
Wi-Fi 5: 25 MB/s
|Lowest Latency
|Aircraft + Remote Controller: Approx. 120 ms
|Approx. 120 ms
|Approx. 200 ms
|Antenna
|4 antennas, 2T4R
|4 antennas, 1T2R
|2 antennas, 1T2R
|Battery
|Capacity
|Intelligent Flight Battery: 2590 mAh Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh
|Intelligent Flight Battery: 2453 mAh
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh
|Intelligent Flight Battery: 2453 mAh
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh
|Weight
|Intelligent Flight Battery: approx. 77.9 g Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: approx. 121 g
|Intelligent Flight Battery: Approx. 80.5 g
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: Approx. 121 g
|Intelligent Flight Battery: Approx. 80.5 g
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: Approx. 121 g
|Type
|Li-ion
|Li-ion
|Li-ion
|Charging Temperature
|5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)
|5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)
|5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)
|Charging Time
|Intelligent Flight Battery:
70 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
58 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:
101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
|Intelligent Flight Battery:
64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:
101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
|Intelligent Flight Battery:
64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:
101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)
