Mini 4 Pro vs. Mini 3 series: DJI drones compared

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 25 2023 - 8:11 am PT
dji mini 4 pro vs mini 3 compare drones

DJI has released its first-ever sub-250-gram drone with omnidirectional obstacle sensing, Mini 4 Pro with prices starting at $759. But how does DJI’s latest offering compare to the previous-generation Mini 3 Pro and Mini 3? Let’s find out…

Broadly, the highlights of the new DJI drone are omnidirectional obstacle sensing and O4 video transmission technology. An upgrade in video transmission tech also makes the Mini 4 Pro compatible with DJI’s latest remote controllers RC 2 and RC-N2 which were first released alongside the new Air 3. DroneDJ‘s Seth Kurkowski even calls the Mini 4 Pro a “Mini Air 3” in his review!

Nonetheless, some may find it interesting that neither the DJI Mini 4 Pro nor the Mini 3 Pro have been able to beat the maximum flight time of the much less expensive Mini 3. So, if you also happen to be someone who’s looking for a deep dive into how different the Mini 4 Pro actually is from its predecessors, here’s a spec-by-spec comparison between the latest mini camera drones from DJI…

 DJI Mini 4 ProDJI Mini 3 ProDJI Mini 3
Price$759$759$467
Aircraft
Max Ascent Speed5 m/s5 m/s5 m/s
Max Descent Speed5 m/s5 m/s3.5 m/s
Max Horizontal Speed (at sea level, no wind)16 m/s16 m/s16 m/s
Max Takeoff AltitudeWith Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m   With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 mWith Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m  
With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m		With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m  
With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m
Max Flight Time34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)   45 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)  
47 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)		38 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)  
51 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
Max Hovering Time30 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)   39 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)30 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)  
40 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)		33 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)  
44 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus)
Max Flight Distance18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 40.7 kph in a windless environment at 20 meters above sea level)  

25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 44.3 kph in a windless environment at 20 meters above sea level)		18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)  

25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)		18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)  

25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)
Max Wind Speed Resistance10.7 m/s10.7 m/s10.7 m/s
Max Pitch Angle35°40°40°
Operating Temperature-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)-10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F)
Global Navigation Satellite SystemGPS + Galileo + BeiDouGPS + Galileo + BeiDouGPS + GLONASS + Galileo
Hovering Accuracy RangeVertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)  

Horizontal: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)		Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)  

Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with high-precision positioning system)		Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)  

Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning) ±1.5 m (with GNSS positioning)
Internal Storage2GBNoneNone
Camera
Image Sensor1/1.3-inch CMOS
Effective Pixels: 48 MP		1/1.3-inch CMOS
Effective Pixels: 48 MP		1/1.3-inch CMOS
Effective Pixels: 48 MP
LensFOV: 82.1°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7
Focus: 1 m to ∞		FOV: 82.1°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7
Focus: 1 m to ∞		FOV: 82.1°
Format Equivalent: 24 mm
Aperture: f/1.7
Focus: 1 m to ∞
ISO RangeVideo Normal and Slow Motion: 100-6400 (Normal) 100-1600 (D-Log M) 100-1600 (HLG) Night: 100-12800 (Normal)     Photo 12 MP: 100-6400 48 MP: 100-3200Video: 100-6400   Photo: 100-6400Video: 100-3200   Photo: 100-3200
Shutter Speed12MP Photo: 1/16000-2 s (2.5-8 s for simulated long exposure) 48MP Photo: 1/8000-2 sElectronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 sElectronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s
Max Image Size8064×60484:3: 8064×6048 (48 MP) 4032×3024 (12 MP)  
16:9: 4032×2268 (12 MP)		8064×6048
Still Photography ModesSingle Shot: 12 MP and 48 MP
 
Burst Shooting:
12 MP, 3/5/7 frames
48 MP, 3 frames  

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB):
12 MP, 3/5/7 frames at 0.7 EV step
48 MP, 3 frames at 0.7 EV step  

Timed:
12 MP, 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s
48 MP, 5/7/10/15/20/30/60s		Single Shot: 12 MP  

48 MP: 48 MP  

Burst Shooting: 12 MP, 3/5/7 frames  

Timed:
12 MP 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP,
3/5 frames at 2/3 EV step  

Panorama: Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical  

HDR: The Single Shot mode supports outputting HDR images		Single Shot: 12 MP  

48 MP: 48 MP  

Timed: 12 MP  
JPEG: 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s
JPEG + RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60s  

Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP, 3 frames at 2/3 EV step  

Panorama: Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle  

HDR: The Single Shot mode supports outputting HDR images.
Photo FormatJPEG/DNG (RAW)JPEG/DNG (RAW)JPEG/DNG (RAW)
Video ResolutionH.264/H.265  

4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/100fps

FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60/100/200fps

(4K/100fps and HLG/D-Log M only support H.265 coding)		4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps  

2.7K: 2720×1530@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps  

FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps  

Slow Motion: 1920×1080@120 fps		4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30 fps  

2.7K: 2720×1530@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps  

FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps  

HDR: Recording with the 24/25/30fps frame rate supports outputting HDR images
Video FormatMP4 (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265)MP4/MOV (H.264/H.265)MP4 (H.264)
Max Video BitrateH.264/H.265: 150 Mbps150 Mbps100 Mbps
Color ModeNormal: 8-bit 4:2:0 (H.264/H.265)
HLG/D-Log M: 10-bit 4:2:0 (H.265)		Normal/D-CinelikeNormal
Digital Zoom12MP Photo: 1-2x  
4K: 1-3x  
FHD: 1-4x		4K: 2×  
2.7K: 3×  
FHD: 4×		4K: 2×  
2.7K: 3×  
FHD: 4×
Sensing
Sensing typeOmnidirectional binocular vision system, supplemented with a 3D infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft.Forward, backward, and downward vision systemDownward vision system
Video Transmission
Video Transmission SystemO4O3O2
Live View QualityRemote Controller: Up to 1080p/60fps (available when the aircraft is flying in Photo or Video mode)
Up to 1080p/30fps (available when the aircraft is flying in Video mode)
Up to 1080p/24fps (available when the aircraft is in standby mode on the ground)		Remote Controller: 1080p/30fpsRemote Controller: 720p/30fps
Max Transmission Distance (free of interference)FCC: 20 km   CE: 10 km   SRRC: 10 km   MIC: 10 kmFCC: 12 km   CE: 8 km   SRRC: 8 km   MIC: 8 kmFCC: 10 km   CE: 6 km   SRRC: 6 km   MIC: 6 km
Max Transmission Distance (with interference)Unobstructed Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-4 km  
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 4-10 km  
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 10-20 km  
Obstructed Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km
Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km		Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-7 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 7-12 km		Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km
Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-6 km
Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 6-10 km
Max Download SpeedO4:  
10 MB/s (with DJI RC-N2)  
10 MB/s (with DJI RC 2)  
Wi-Fi 5: 30 MB/s		O3:  
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)  
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC)  
Wi-Fi 5: 25 MB/s		O2:  
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)  
5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC)  
Wi-Fi 5: 25 MB/s
Lowest LatencyAircraft + Remote Controller: Approx. 120 msApprox. 120 msApprox. 200 ms
Antenna4 antennas, 2T4R4 antennas, 1T2R2 antennas, 1T2R
Battery
CapacityIntelligent Flight Battery: 2590 mAh   Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAhIntelligent Flight Battery: 2453 mAh  
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh		Intelligent Flight Battery: 2453 mAh  
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh
WeightIntelligent Flight Battery: approx. 77.9 g   Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: approx. 121 gIntelligent Flight Battery: Approx. 80.5 g  
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: Approx. 121 g		Intelligent Flight Battery: Approx. 80.5 g  
Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: Approx. 121 g
TypeLi-ionLi-ionLi-ion
Charging Temperature5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F)
Charging TimeIntelligent Flight Battery:
70 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
58 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)  

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:
101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)		Intelligent Flight Battery:
64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)  

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:
101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)		Intelligent Flight Battery:
64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)  

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:
101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)
78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)

