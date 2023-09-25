Mini 4 Pro vs. Mini 3 series: DJI drones compared

DJI has released its first-ever sub-250-gram drone with omnidirectional obstacle sensing, Mini 4 Pro with prices starting at $759. But how does DJI’s latest offering compare to the previous-generation Mini 3 Pro and Mini 3? Let’s find out…

Broadly, the highlights of the new DJI drone are omnidirectional obstacle sensing and O4 video transmission technology. An upgrade in video transmission tech also makes the Mini 4 Pro compatible with DJI’s latest remote controllers RC 2 and RC-N2 which were first released alongside the new Air 3. DroneDJ‘s Seth Kurkowski even calls the Mini 4 Pro a “Mini Air 3” in his review!

Nonetheless, some may find it interesting that neither the DJI Mini 4 Pro nor the Mini 3 Pro have been able to beat the maximum flight time of the much less expensive Mini 3. So, if you also happen to be someone who’s looking for a deep dive into how different the Mini 4 Pro actually is from its predecessors, here’s a spec-by-spec comparison between the latest mini camera drones from DJI…

DJI Mini 4 Pro DJI Mini 3 Pro DJI Mini 3 Price $759 $759 $467 Aircraft Max Ascent Speed 5 m/s 5 m/s 5 m/s Max Descent Speed 5 m/s 5 m/s 3.5 m/s Max Horizontal Speed (at sea level, no wind) 16 m/s 16 m/s 16 m/s Max Takeoff Altitude With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m

With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m With Intelligent Flight Battery: 4,000 m

With Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3,000 m Max Flight Time 34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery) 45 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) 34 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)

47 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) 38 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)

51 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) Max Hovering Time 30 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery) 39 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) 30 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)

40 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) 33 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery)

44 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) Max Flight Distance 18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 40.7 kph in a windless environment at 20 meters above sea level)



25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 44.3 kph in a windless environment at 20 meters above sea level) 18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)



25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions) 18 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions)



25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus and measured while flying at 43.2 kph in windless conditions) Max Wind Speed Resistance 10.7 m/s 10.7 m/s 10.7 m/s Max Pitch Angle 35° 40° 40° Operating Temperature -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) -10° to 40° C (14° to 104° F) Global Navigation Satellite System GPS + Galileo + BeiDou GPS + Galileo + BeiDou GPS + GLONASS + Galileo Hovering Accuracy Range Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)



Horizontal: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning) Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)



Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with high-precision positioning system) Vertical: ±0.1 m (with vision positioning) ±0.5 m (with GNSS positioning)



Horizontal: ±0.3 m (with vision positioning) ±1.5 m (with GNSS positioning) Internal Storage 2GB None None Camera Image Sensor 1/1.3-inch CMOS

Effective Pixels: 48 MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS

Effective Pixels: 48 MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS

Effective Pixels: 48 MP Lens FOV: 82.1°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/1.7

Focus: 1 m to ∞ FOV: 82.1°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/1.7

Focus: 1 m to ∞ FOV: 82.1°

Format Equivalent: 24 mm

Aperture: f/1.7

Focus: 1 m to ∞ ISO Range Video Normal and Slow Motion: 100-6400 (Normal) 100-1600 (D-Log M) 100-1600 (HLG) Night: 100-12800 (Normal) Photo 12 MP: 100-6400 48 MP: 100-3200 Video: 100-6400 Photo: 100-6400 Video: 100-3200 Photo: 100-3200 Shutter Speed 12MP Photo: 1/16000-2 s (2.5-8 s for simulated long exposure) 48MP Photo: 1/8000-2 s Electronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s Electronic Shutter: 2-1/8000 s Max Image Size 8064×6048 4:3: 8064×6048 (48 MP) 4032×3024 (12 MP)

16:9: 4032×2268 (12 MP) 8064×6048 Still Photography Modes Single Shot: 12 MP and 48 MP



Burst Shooting:

12 MP, 3/5/7 frames

48 MP, 3 frames



Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB):

12 MP, 3/5/7 frames at 0.7 EV step

48 MP, 3 frames at 0.7 EV step



Timed:

12 MP, 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s

48 MP, 5/7/10/15/20/30/60s Single Shot: 12 MP



48 MP: 48 MP



Burst Shooting: 12 MP, 3/5/7 frames



Timed:

12 MP 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s



Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP,

3/5 frames at 2/3 EV step



Panorama: Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical



HDR: The Single Shot mode supports outputting HDR images Single Shot: 12 MP



48 MP: 48 MP



Timed: 12 MP

JPEG: 2/3/5/7/10/15/20/30/60s

JPEG + RAW: 5/7/10/15/20/30/60s



Automatic Exposure Bracketing (AEB): 12 MP, 3 frames at 2/3 EV step



Panorama: Sphere, 180°, Wide Angle



HDR: The Single Shot mode supports outputting HDR images. Photo Format JPEG/DNG (RAW) JPEG/DNG (RAW) JPEG/DNG (RAW) Video Resolution H.264/H.265



4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60/100fps



FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60/100/200fps



(4K/100fps and HLG/D-Log M only support H.265 coding) 4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps



2.7K: 2720×1530@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps



FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps



Slow Motion: 1920×1080@120 fps 4K: 3840×2160@24/25/30 fps



2.7K: 2720×1530@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps



FHD: 1920×1080@24/25/30/48/50/60 fps



HDR: Recording with the 24/25/30fps frame rate supports outputting HDR images Video Format MP4 (MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265) MP4/MOV (H.264/H.265) MP4 (H.264) Max Video Bitrate H.264/H.265: 150 Mbps 150 Mbps 100 Mbps Color Mode Normal: 8-bit 4:2:0 (H.264/H.265)

HLG/D-Log M: 10-bit 4:2:0 (H.265) Normal/D-Cinelike Normal Digital Zoom 12MP Photo: 1-2x

4K: 1-3x

FHD: 1-4x 4K: 2×

2.7K: 3×

FHD: 4× 4K: 2×

2.7K: 3×

FHD: 4× Sensing Sensing type Omnidirectional binocular vision system, supplemented with a 3D infrared sensor at the bottom of the aircraft. Forward, backward, and downward vision system Downward vision system Video Transmission Video Transmission System O4 O3 O2 Live View Quality Remote Controller: Up to 1080p/60fps (available when the aircraft is flying in Photo or Video mode)

Up to 1080p/30fps (available when the aircraft is flying in Video mode)

Up to 1080p/24fps (available when the aircraft is in standby mode on the ground) Remote Controller: 1080p/30fps Remote Controller: 720p/30fps Max Transmission Distance (free of interference) FCC: 20 km CE: 10 km SRRC: 10 km MIC: 10 km FCC: 12 km CE: 8 km SRRC: 8 km MIC: 8 km FCC: 10 km CE: 6 km SRRC: 6 km MIC: 6 km Max Transmission Distance (with interference) Unobstructed Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-4 km

Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 4-10 km

Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 10-20 km

Obstructed Low Interference and Obstructed by Buildings: approx. 0-0.5 km

Low Interference and Obstructed by Trees: approx. 0.5-3 km Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km

Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-7 km

Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 7-12 km Strong Interference: urban landscape, approx. 1.5-3 km

Medium Interference: suburban landscape, approx. 3-6 km

Low Interference: suburb/seaside, approx. 6-10 km Max Download Speed O4:

10 MB/s (with DJI RC-N2)

10 MB/s (with DJI RC 2)

Wi-Fi 5: 30 MB/s O3:

5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)

5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC)

Wi-Fi 5: 25 MB/s O2:

5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller)

5.5 MB/s (with DJI RC)

Wi-Fi 5: 25 MB/s Lowest Latency Aircraft + Remote Controller: Approx. 120 ms Approx. 120 ms Approx. 200 ms Antenna 4 antennas, 2T4R 4 antennas, 1T2R 2 antennas, 1T2R Battery Capacity Intelligent Flight Battery: 2590 mAh Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh Intelligent Flight Battery: 2453 mAh

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh Intelligent Flight Battery: 2453 mAh

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: 3850 mAh Weight Intelligent Flight Battery: approx. 77.9 g Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: approx. 121 g Intelligent Flight Battery: Approx. 80.5 g

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: Approx. 121 g Intelligent Flight Battery: Approx. 80.5 g

Intelligent Flight Battery Plus: Approx. 121 g Type Li-ion Li-ion Li-ion Charging Temperature 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F) 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F) 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F) Charging Time Intelligent Flight Battery:

70 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

58 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)



Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:

101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub) Intelligent Flight Battery:

64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)



Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:

101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub) Intelligent Flight Battery:

64 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

56 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)



Intelligent Flight Battery Plus:

101 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery mounted to the aircraft)

78 minutes (with the DJI 30W USB-C Charger and the battery inserted into the Two-Way Charging Hub)

