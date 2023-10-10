Drone combos, FPV gear top DJI’s fall discount deals

Coinciding with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping event, tech giant DJI has decided to introduce a ton of great offers this fall. We have already come across an impressive deal on the Osmo Action 3 camera, and now camera drones and first-person view (FPV) goggles are in the mix.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo (11% off): This combo pairs the extremely popular Avata FPV aircraft with Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2. You likely know that Goggles 2 is a high-resolution, low-latency transmission system that offers crystal-clear FPV video. The headset features a micro-OLED screen with adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with these goggles. Meanwhile, the new and improved RC Motion 2 features motion-sensing technology and an upgraded joystick, allowing users of all levels to easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the skies with the Avata in a unique manner. Typically selling for $1,428, you can grab this combo for $1,268 right now on Amazon.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo

DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo (20% off): The winning combination of Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2 usually retails for $799, but is currently available for only $639 on Amazon. In addition to the DJI Avata, you can pair these peripherals with Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Pro Cine, Air 3, and Mini 3 Pro camera drones for an immersive flight experience.

DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo

DJI Goggles Integra Motion Combo (15% off): Compared to Goggles 2, the Integra is a much more recent innovation from DJI. In addition to advanced micro-OLED screen displays and ultra-low-latency DJI O3+ video transmission, Integra features an “integrated” design (hence the name) – meaning, the product merges the headband and battery into one, freeing pilots from loose connecting cables and making it easier than ever to take the goggles on and off. This $549 combo pairs the Integra with the RC Motion 2 joystick, offering compatibility with Avata, Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Pro Cine, Air 3, and Mini 3 Pro.

DJI Goggles Integra Motion Combo

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (8% off): Another DJI discount deal that’s worth mentioning comes on the Mini 3 Fly More Combo with extra batteries and spare accessories. Mini 3 is the perfect travel-friendly drone for capturing adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps HDR with true-to-life colors. The batteries come with up to 38 minutes of flight time and a True Vertical Shooting mode in which the camera rotates 90 degrees for TikTok- and Instagram-ready content. Grab this combo for $658 on Amazon.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo

Read more: DJI unveils Zenmuse L2 drone LiDAR module for 3D data collection

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.