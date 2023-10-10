 Skip to main content

Drone combos, FPV gear top DJI’s fall discount deals

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 10 2023 - 8:21 am PT
0 Comments
DJI Avata drone firmware update remote id patent amazon discount fall deals

Coinciding with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping event, tech giant DJI has decided to introduce a ton of great offers this fall. We have already come across an impressive deal on the Osmo Action 3 camera, and now camera drones and first-person view (FPV) goggles are in the mix.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo (11% off): This combo pairs the extremely popular Avata FPV aircraft with Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2. You likely know that Goggles 2 is a high-resolution, low-latency transmission system that offers crystal-clear FPV video. The headset features a micro-OLED screen with adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with these goggles. Meanwhile, the new and improved RC Motion 2 features motion-sensing technology and an upgraded joystick, allowing users of all levels to easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the skies with the Avata in a unique manner. Typically selling for $1,428, you can grab this combo for $1,268 right now on Amazon.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo

DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo (20% off): The winning combination of Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2 usually retails for $799, but is currently available for only $639 on Amazon. In addition to the DJI Avata, you can pair these peripherals with Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Pro Cine, Air 3, and Mini 3 Pro camera drones for an immersive flight experience.

DJI Goggles 2 Motion Combo

DJI Goggles Integra Motion Combo (15% off): Compared to Goggles 2, the Integra is a much more recent innovation from DJI. In addition to advanced micro-OLED screen displays and ultra-low-latency DJI O3+ video transmission, Integra features an “integrated” design (hence the name) – meaning, the product merges the headband and battery into one, freeing pilots from loose connecting cables and making it easier than ever to take the goggles on and off. This $549 combo pairs the Integra with the RC Motion 2 joystick, offering compatibility with Avata, Mavic 3 Classic, Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Pro, Mavic 3 Pro Cine, Air 3, and Mini 3 Pro.

DJI Goggles Integra Motion Combo

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (8% off): Another DJI discount deal that’s worth mentioning comes on the Mini 3 Fly More Combo with extra batteries and spare accessories. Mini 3 is the perfect travel-friendly drone for capturing adventures in dazzling 4K/30fps HDR with true-to-life colors. The batteries come with up to 38 minutes of flight time and a True Vertical Shooting mode in which the camera rotates 90 degrees for TikTok- and Instagram-ready content. Grab this combo for $658 on Amazon.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo

Read more: DJI unveils Zenmuse L2 drone LiDAR module for 3D data collection

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.