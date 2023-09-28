Skyports aids Australia’s Carbonix in long-haul BVLOS missions

Skyports Drone Services is again expanding its global business footprint, this time in Australia through a new partnership developing the long-range beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations of Sydney-based UAV data collection specialist Carbonix.

Its link-up with Carbonix marks Skyports’ first foray into Australia’s booming drone sector. Given the nation’s vast size, long-distance BVLOS services are expected to be an increasingly valuable asset to companies down under that require mapping, surveying, and geographical composition data collection of their sprawling industrial, mining, and agricultural holdings.

UK-based Skyports says it has already deployed staff to begin working to strengthen the capacities Carbonix has to provide those drone missions, and facilitate securing additional BVLOS approvals from Australia’s regulators.

Founded by a veteran of America’s Cup racing, Carbonix began building high-performance boats before shifting its focus to the conception, manufacturing, and operation of composite drones. The battery and fuel power systems of its UAVs are capable of two- and eight-hour missions respectively.

Carbonix has already received authorization from Australian regulators to provide BVLOS services to specific customers – a capability Skyports now seeks to enhance and expand using its own experience organizing and operating those remote missions in the UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

“We don’t just fly, we also lead on regulation, compliance, safety management, airspace, and stakeholder management,” explained Skyports Drone Services director Alex Brown. “Our partnership with Carbonix will apply this knowledge to boost operational capabilities and enable the company to scale its infrastructure inspection services. Proving the safety case for drone operations is crucial to the long-term growth and success of the industry.”

In offering that support, Skyports will draw on the long-distance BVLOS work it has done in a variety of nations, including cross-country transport of urgent medical supplies in England and Scotland during peaks in the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also operated several long-haul drone delivery networks, including postal transport to and amid island communities.

Skyports has already dispatched its lead BVLOS aerial survey and inspection specialist to begin working with Carbonix teams, which have racked up an impressive 85 long-range missions covering over 1,500 km across Australia in initial flights.

Additional Skyport staffers will follow in October, pursuing the objective of allowing Carbonix to perform highly effective, routine BVLOS drone data collection of large areas for customers anywhere in Australia.

“Skyports Drone Services fills a gap with their scalable end-to-end operational experience in flying fixed-wing VTOL UAVs,” says Carbonix CEO Philip van der Burg. “We look forward to having their pilots enhance our BVLOS capabilities and forging a lasting partnership that sees both companies exchange knowledge and expertise.”

