Skyports aces medical drone delivery network trial in Thailand

Skyports Drone Services has moved to expand its international footprint and multiply its activities across Asia with new medical UAV delivery trials to remote destinations in Thailand.

London-based Skyports carried out the drone tests in cooperation with several official agencies, including the Ministry of Public Health and Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, which approved the delivery of medical payloads in beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operation. The demonstration was part of the nation’s plans to deploy fast, affordable, and sustainable UAV technology to extend healthcare to remote or otherwise underserved communities around the country.

In what the company calls a “landmark” test run, Skyports drones flew medical samples from the hospital in Santun in the southwest of Thailand to a coastal health center 12 kilometers away. The company said the craft completed the delivery in seven minutes – well under the near hour the journey usually takes by car and boats used to cross waterways.

The successful testing fulfilled the immediate objectives Skyports set for the project, including proving the feasibility and benefits of BVLOS medical drone deliveries, and the enhanced speed, connectivity, and safety aerial tech provides in bridging gaps to remote areas.

“With the successful conclusion of this demonstration, we see the strong potential of drone delivery services for helping people in need,” declared Sophon Mekthana, Thailand’s Assistant Minister of Public Health. “When the sick, even those residing in the most remote communities can promptly access medicines and medical supplies to receive timely treatment, or if disasters occur, drones can be used to support medical and humanitarian missions. We will be able to transport medical supplies, vaccines and blood as needed, as well as use this demonstration as a model for future missions in other areas of the country.”

Its work in the trials now places Skyports in a strong position to continue working in Thailand on creating and expanding future medical drone delivery networks, and through that continue gradually expanding its activities across Asia.

Those include its successful proof-of-concept medical UAV delivery trials in Japan last March, and the more recent ship-to-shore transport work Skyports introduced in South Korea with local partner Marine Drone Tech.

It has also begun Cash-to-Master transfers of money used aboard offshore vessels for maritime clients in South Korea and Singapore – the latter country being a major source of business for Skyport’s drone and advanced air mobility infrastructure unit.

