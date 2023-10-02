8 ways DJI Mini 4 Pro camera beats Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has proven to be an incredible li’l drone, which means the new Mini 4 Pro has to work extra hard to justify why it’s worth the upgrade.

The most obvious reason to buy DJI’s latest sub-250g flying cam is omnidirectional obstacle sensing, which detects obstructions from all directions. Further, the new drone is equipped with the DJI O4 FHD digital video transmission system, which provides an impressive maximum transmission distance of up to 20 km. Mini 4 Pro also boasts newly upgraded ActiveTrack 360°, Waypoint Flight, Advanced RTH, Cruise Control, and other intelligent features. But how do you discount the fact that the new drone features the same camera sensor as its predecessor?

While it’s true that both the Mini 3 Pro and Mini 4 Pro, and even the much more affordable Mini 3, come with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that delivers 48MP image resolution, the Mini 4 Pro takes appreciably better photos and videos than the previous flagship. And here’s why…

DJI has used a new image-processing platform to improve the overall imaging performance of the Mini 4 Pro. Combined with dual native ISO fusion, an f/1.7 aperture, and 2.4μm 4-in-1 pixels, the drone delivers cinema-grade output.

Next, the HDR video specification has been upgraded from 4K/30fps to 4K/60fps. And DJI has also upgraded the Slow Motion specification from 1080p to 4K/100fps, so you can capture moments in breathtaking detail.

Another key enhancement comes in the form of new 10-bit D-Log M and HLG color modes that record colors and details with a high dynamic range. Essentially, the Mini 4 Pro allows you to achieve professional-grade post-production control with 10-bit D-Log M recording. And no matter where you publish your content, HLG ensures the natural colors and brightness remain true-to-life without adjustment or format conversion due to its high dynamic range.

That’s not all. A next-gen SmartPhoto algorithm has been adopted to effectively improve photo quality. This ingenious fusion of this SmartPhoto technology and 48MP RAW does wonders to harmonize HDR imaging, scene recognition, and more, resulting in truly captivating images, like the one below:

Mini 4 Pro’s camera system also supports a new Night video mode (Night Shots) to deliver better low-light performance than its predecessors. Take a look:

A noteworthy enhancement comes in the form of simulated long exposure (shutter speed of up to 8s) that unlocks more creative possibilities. And finally, the resolution of panorama photos is higher on the new drone.

The bottom line is that the Mini 4 Pro is a classic example of how the same hardware can be optimized to deliver better performance. Along with its enhanced safety features, new intuitive methods for capturing shots, and enhanced imaging quality, the drone offers plenty of reasons to upgrade, especially because DJI has launched it at the same price as the Mini 3 Pro.

Read more: DJI Air 3 drone gains FPV goggles compatibility, AR Home point

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.