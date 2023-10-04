Which DJI drones have received EASA class label certifications?

From January 1, 2024, the European Union’s revamped drone regulations will become fully applicable and the open category will benefit from drones with a class identification label. This system categorizes drones based on their weight, capabilities, and intended use, and requires operators to obtain certification for certain categories of drones. The good news is that DJI has already placed several compliant drones on the EU market.

According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), drones with a C0 and C1 marking weighing up to 900 g will be able to conduct operations in populated areas (as defined in A1 subcategory), while drones up to 4 kg with a C2 marking will be able to fly as close as 5m to uninvolved people (as defined in A2 subcategory). Further, drones weighing up to 25 kg will be allowed to fly at a distance of 150m from residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational areas (as defined in A3 subcategory).

You can see the list of DJI drones that received a class identification label from EASA below:

DJI drones with C0 class identification label

Mini 2 SE: The most affordable, entry-level mini camera drone from DJI is equipped with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor. It films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12MP. Mini 2 SE supports a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can transmit HD videos up to 10 km.

The most affordable, entry-level mini camera drone from DJI is equipped with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor. It films video at 2.7K and delivers photos at 12MP. Mini 2 SE supports a maximum flight time of 31 minutes and can transmit HD videos up to 10 km. DJI Mini 3: Weighing less than 249 grams, Mini 3 is portable enough to take anywhere and is exempt from most drone regulations in several parts of the world. Its 1/1.3-inch camera sensor films 4K HDR video and 48 MP photos with True Vertical Shooting for ready-to-share social media content.

Weighing less than 249 grams, Mini 3 is portable enough to take anywhere and is exempt from most drone regulations in several parts of the world. Its 1/1.3-inch camera sensor films 4K HDR video and 48 MP photos with True Vertical Shooting for ready-to-share social media content. DJI Mini 3 Pro: This version of the Mini 3 offers more advanced shooting features, better ISO range, slow motion video recording, tri-directional obstacle sensing, D-Cinelike color mode, and better video transmission.

This version of the Mini 3 offers more advanced shooting features, better ISO range, slow motion video recording, tri-directional obstacle sensing, D-Cinelike color mode, and better video transmission. DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo: The newly-released Mini 4 Pro is DJI’s first-ever sub-250-gram drone with omnidirectional obstacle sensing. This drone comes with DJI’s flagship O4 video transmission technology that enables 1080p/60fps FHD video transmission capability from distances of up to 20 km.

Drones with C1 class identification label

DJI Air 3: The Air 3 is DJI’s latest all-around drone. Replacing the extremely popular Air 2S while retaining a mid-range price tag, the new Air 3 features not one but two cameras. Both cameras deliver 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos but have different focal lengths to enable more depth in imagery. And there’s truly a whole lot going for this drone: up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, O4 HD video transmission system, and many other flagship features.

The Air 3 is DJI’s latest all-around drone. Replacing the extremely popular Air 2S while retaining a mid-range price tag, the new Air 3 features not one but two cameras. Both cameras deliver 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos but have different focal lengths to enable more depth in imagery. And there’s truly a whole lot going for this drone: up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, O4 HD video transmission system, and many other flagship features. DJI Mavic 3 V2.0: One of the best photography drones from DJI, the Mavic 3 boasts a dual camera setup. There’s a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and a tele camera with 28x hybrid zoom. You also get omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range, up to 46 minutes of flight time, and a 10-bit D-Log color profile for flexibility in post-production.

One of the best photography drones from DJI, the Mavic 3 boasts a dual camera setup. There’s a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and a tele camera with 28x hybrid zoom. You also get omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range, up to 46 minutes of flight time, and a 10-bit D-Log color profile for flexibility in post-production. DJI Mavic 3 Classic: Mavic 3 Classic features the same 4/3 CMOS 20 MP camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, but it ships without a telephoto lens.

Mavic 3 Classic features the same 4/3 CMOS 20 MP camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, but it ships without a telephoto lens. DJI Mavic 3 Cine V2.0: The Mavic 3 Cine is an enhanced version of DJI’s flagship camera drone, offering Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for richer video processing and an internal 1TB SSD for high-speed data storage.

C2 class label certified drones

DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise: Mavic 3E integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, delivers impressive performance even in low-light conditions. The drone’s powerful up-to-56x hybrid zoom camera has an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12 MP images. A mechanical shutter prevents motion blur and supports rapid 0.7-second interval shooting.

Mavic 3E integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, delivers impressive performance even in low-light conditions. The drone’s powerful up-to-56x hybrid zoom camera has an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12 MP images. A mechanical shutter prevents motion blur and supports rapid 0.7-second interval shooting. DJI Mavic 3 Thermal: The Mavic 3T has the same tele camera as the Mavic 3E, a 48 MP camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61 degrees and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640 × 512 px resolution. It supports point and area temperature measurement, high-temperature alerts, color palettes, and isotherms.

The Mavic 3T has the same tele camera as the Mavic 3E, a 48 MP camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61 degrees and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640 × 512 px resolution. It supports point and area temperature measurement, high-temperature alerts, color palettes, and isotherms. DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral: This version of DJI Mavic 3 is equipped with a multispectral imaging system that can capture crop growth information. The Mavic 3M also includes an RTK module to achieve centimeter-level positioning for precision agriculture.

This version of DJI Mavic 3 is equipped with a multispectral imaging system that can capture crop growth information. The Mavic 3M also includes an RTK module to achieve centimeter-level positioning for precision agriculture. DJI Matrice 30: Matrice 30 is DJI Enterprise’s flagship drone that fits in a backpack. It integrates a 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with up to 16× optical and 200× digital zoom, a 12MP wide-angle camera, 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away.

Matrice 30 is DJI Enterprise’s flagship drone that fits in a backpack. It integrates a 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with up to 16× optical and 200× digital zoom, a 12MP wide-angle camera, 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away. DJI Matrice 30T: This version of the Matrice 30 comes with an additional 640×512 px radiometric thermal camera.

DJI drone with C3 marking

DJI Matrice 350 RTK: The Matrice 350 (M350) RTK is an upgraded flagship commercial drone platform, ideal for use in sectors such as public safety, energy, mapping, infrastructure, and forestry. The drone comes with 55 minutes of max flight time, a payload capacity of 2.7 kg, and DJI O3 Enterprise Transmission which enables triple-channel 1080p HD live feeds and a max transmission distance of 20 km.

Read more: Which DJI drones have Remote ID? See the complete updated list

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.