US agriculture spray drone service provider raises $6M in funding

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 3 2023 - 8:52 am PT
Iowa-based agriculture spray drone service provider Rantizo says it has raised more than $6 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round. The funding was led by Leaps by Bayer and included investors Fulcrum Global Capital and Innova Memphis.

Rantizo currently operates in 30 states across the US and says it will use the funds to expand its nationwide operator network. “Our vision is to build a service network that puts autonomy to work in agriculture, starting with spray drone services,” company CEO Mariah Scott explains.

Before joining Rantizo, Scott was leading telecom heavyweight Verizon’s drone software subsidiary Skyward, which shut down last year.

Scott explains that Rantizo operators currently fly and apply with more than 20% of the Top 50 agriculture retailers. The company uses spray drones to provide timely, local, and precision application services for crops ranging from Arkansas rice to Iowa corn to Oregon hops and Idaho potatoes.

Year-on-year, the team has more than doubled the total acres flown. One of the agribusinesses for which the acres treated has more than tripled this year alone is Simplot, whose regional operations manager Jordan Hart says, “The drones utilized by Rantizo allow us to provide crop inputs on acres that otherwise may miss an application or go untreated due to poor or wet conditions.”

Kevin Lockett, partner at Fulcrum Global Capital, adds, “We believe that autonomy is the future of modern agriculture, and the Rantizo best-in-class software platform, deep drone operator network, and experienced management team provide acceleration not only for the emerging ‘spraying-as-a-service’ industry but the entire agriculture automation sector as well.”

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

