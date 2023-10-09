eBee drones receive EASA’s C6 certificate for BVLOS flights in Europe

AgEagle Aerial Systems says its eBee line of fixed-wing mapping drones has been designated with the C6 class identification label in accordance with Europe’s new drone regulations.

With this new certification, the eBee X, eBee TAC (public safety product), eBee Ag, and eBee Geo drones have become eligible for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations with airspace observers over a controlled ground area in a sparsely populated environment throughout Europe.

Come January 1, 2024, and eBee drone operators will simply need to submit a required declaration with their applicable National Aviation Authority indicating whether they intend to fly missions in accordance with the European Standard Scenario- (“STS”) 01 or STS-02.

Interestingly, the eBee products with up to 90 minutes of flight time are currently the only professional drones in the market with both C6 and C2 markings. Barrett Mooney, chairman and CEO of AgEagle, explains how this will significantly enhance the market advantages for European users.

“It grants access to areas and operational modes restricted to drones weighing over 4 kg, all without the requirement for formal permissions or regulatory waivers. Currently, only eBee drones possess both the C2 and C6 marking, affirming their status as the safest choice for flying over people and conducting BVLOS operations,” says Mooney.

It’s also worth noting that beyond the scope of C2 and C6 markings, the eBee series achieved another milestone in June 2022 by becoming the industry’s first drones to receive a Design Verification Report (DVR) from EASA on M2 Ground Risk Mitigation. This pertains to the European “Specific Category” and allows for Operations Over People (OOP) and BVLOS flights under conditions not covered by EASA’s standard scenario STS-02. The DVR facilitates European drone operators in seeking approvals from their respective national aviation authorities.

