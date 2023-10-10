 Skip to main content

DJI Action 3 camera falls under $280 this Prime Day

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 10 2023 - 2:33 am PT
dji osmo action 3 camera buy now firmware update prime day deal discount

If you are looking for an action camera deal before the holidays, the DJI Action 3 is up for grabs for $279 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, saving you 15% on the list price.

Released barely a year ago, one of the key highlights of the Osmo Action 3 is its 1,770mAh Extreme Battery that lets the camera record for over 2.5 hours. Unlike GoPro, which had users purchasing high-performance batteries separately at the time, DJI changed the game by making the Extreme Battery the default for all Action 3 devices.

Another game-changer has been the use of PD 3.0 (PPS) fast charging protocol. Action 3 can be charged from 0-80% in as little as 18 minutes, and from 0-100% in 50 minutes! It’s worth mentioning here that an improved heat management system enables the camera to undertake continuous 4K/60fps recording until the battery runs out of power.

Broadly, Action 3’s 1/1.7-inch CMOS imaging system can shoot in 4K/120fps and provide an incredible 155-degree super-wide FOV. In addition, D-Cinelike color mode is available in video, slow-motion, and time-lapse modes for those looking for more room to edit in post-production.

dji osmo action 3 firmware update prime day deal

The Action 3 also has the distinction of being the first action camera to introduce dual touchscreens, meaning you can access its settings from any angle while keeping the camera in the perfect position. Moreover, the device supports native vertical shooting and features dedicated Wi-Fi livestream and webcam modes, making it ideal for content creators.

This Prime Day, the Action 3 Adventure Combo is also 16% off its typical selling price, meaning you can grab additional batteries and an extension rod at a great discount.

