 Skip to main content

Mitsubishi to manage drone advertising operations for Miami firm

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 16 2023 - 11:57 am PT
0 Comments
Sustainable Skylines drone advertising mitsubishi miami

Sustainable Skylines, a Miami-based advertising company that has the FAA nod to use drones to tow large banners over highly populated areas, is partnering with Mitsubishi Electric US for logistics and resource management.

Earlier this year, Mitsubishi announced the formation of AnyMile – an end-to-end drone-based logistics platform that seamlessly connects transportation, shipment, fleet, services management, uncrewed traffic management (UTM), ground infrastructure, and drones.

The same platform will now be leveraged by Sustainable Skylines to manage all drone advertising campaigns and aerial operations. More specifically, the company will use AnyMile for drone route planning and advertisement scheduling, as well as real-time monitoring of live missions and routes. This will improve drone mission supervision and optimization and will ultimately result in more safe and cost-effective operations.

“Drones present an opportunity to usher a more sustainable, secure and scalable alternative to banner‑towing airplanes, providing aerial advertising firms the capability to reduce their carbon footprint with sustainable transport and efficiently expand their aerial-vehicle powered operations,” said Zafer Sahinoglu, vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi Electric Innovation Center (MELIC), the developer of the AnyMile platform.

“Sustainable Skylines is transforming the aerial advertising industry with drones, and we’re thrilled to help them dramatically reduce their operational costs, making aerial logistics and advertising more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes,” Sahinoglu summed up.

Read more: DJI’s first-ever drone light show calls for global water conservation

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Advertising

Drone Advertising
Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.