Mitsubishi to manage drone advertising operations for Miami firm

Sustainable Skylines, a Miami-based advertising company that has the FAA nod to use drones to tow large banners over highly populated areas, is partnering with Mitsubishi Electric US for logistics and resource management.

Earlier this year, Mitsubishi announced the formation of AnyMile – an end-to-end drone-based logistics platform that seamlessly connects transportation, shipment, fleet, services management, uncrewed traffic management (UTM), ground infrastructure, and drones.

The same platform will now be leveraged by Sustainable Skylines to manage all drone advertising campaigns and aerial operations. More specifically, the company will use AnyMile for drone route planning and advertisement scheduling, as well as real-time monitoring of live missions and routes. This will improve drone mission supervision and optimization and will ultimately result in more safe and cost-effective operations.

“Drones present an opportunity to usher a more sustainable, secure and scalable alternative to banner‑towing airplanes, providing aerial advertising firms the capability to reduce their carbon footprint with sustainable transport and efficiently expand their aerial-vehicle powered operations,” said Zafer Sahinoglu, vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi Electric Innovation Center (MELIC), the developer of the AnyMile platform.

“Sustainable Skylines is transforming the aerial advertising industry with drones, and we’re thrilled to help them dramatically reduce their operational costs, making aerial logistics and advertising more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes,” Sahinoglu summed up.

