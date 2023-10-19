DroneShield releases AI software engine to fuse counter-drone data from diverse sensors

Counter-drone tech specialist DroneShield has released a new sensor-agnostic 3D data fusion engine called SensorFusionAI (SFAI). Deployed as a standalone module, SFAI can integrate into any third-party command-and-control system on a subscription basis and fuse data from varied anti-drone sensors.

Angus Bean, DroneShield’s CTO, points out that rogue drone detection is increasingly moving toward a multi-sensor approach for high-stakes fixed sites (and in certain situations, vehicle and ship systems). This is happening because multiple sensor modalities — such as radiofrequency, radar, acoustic, and camera systems — provide better detection results.

However, this multi-sensor approach generates better results only when there’s an intelligent software engine fusing together the sensor outputs and offering comprehensive intelligence. Otherwise, adding more sensors becomes counterproductive as it generates more data without a clear way to manage it.

Bean explains that DroneShield initially set out to develop an AI-based sensor-fusion software engine for its own DroneSentry-C2 command-and-control system. But the company is so happy with the results that it now wants to offer SensorFusionAI to third-party manufacturers too.

Designed especially for complex, high-noise environments with inconsistent data inputs, the new DroneShield software engine not only tracks an object to determine classification and predict trajectory, but it can also intelligently determine the threat level based on a wide range of data types. And with the module utilizing an edge processing device (SmartHub) for reduced network load and high scalability, all the sophisticated analysis happening under the hood is presented in the form of easy-to-interpret graphics.

As company CEO Oleg Vornik, says, “DroneShield seeks to be both the complete supplier of counter-drone solutions where possible, or a subcontractor where it makes sense. There will be numerous situations globally where the customer has an existing preference for another supplier, based on their existing relationships or other requirements. Providing SFAI to such third-party suppliers maximizes our market share and further monetizes the IP that we have developed.”

Read more: New DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera hits the FCC database [Update: Event unveiled]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.