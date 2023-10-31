 Skip to main content

Shield AI raises $200M in new funding to scale AI pilot for drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 31 2023 - 9:49 am PT
0 Comments
shield ai drone pilot funding

Shield AI, a San Diego-based startup that’s on a mission to build the world’s best AI pilot for aircraft and drones, has raised a cool $200 million in Series F funding. After this new funding round led by the US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), Shield AI is now valued at $2.7 billion.

Shield AI’s core offering is an AI pilot called Hivemind, which enables swarms of intelligent aircraft to operate autonomously in high-threat environments without the need for remote operators, command inputs, or GPS. The technology approach is similar to those in the self-driving car industry, and its software stack is aircraft agnostic, allowing Shield AI to provide autonomy to a variety of form factors across the aerospace industry.

Earlier this month, the company launched a defense tech product called V-BAT Teams, allowing a single human operator to command a minimum of four V-BATs. A vertical takeoff and landing drone, the V-BAT uses a patented ducted fan design to improve thrust by 80%+ at equivalent engine power. It can fly for a half day or stop and hover for hours on end.

Concurrently, the company has been working on integrating Hivemind into uncrewed fighter jets. As such, the funds from the Series F round will be used to:

  • Scale and deploy V-BAT Teams product domestically and internationally
  • Accelerate tech integration with third-party uncrewed platforms

Brandon Tseng, Shield AI’s president, cofounder, and former Navy SEAL, says, “This funding accelerates the scaling of Shield AI’s products, enabling the deployment of intelligent, affordable mass — the most important non-nuclear deterrent for the next 30 years.”

Read more: Michigan Central, MDOT launch initiative to advance drone tech

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Autonomous Flight

Autonomous Flight
Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.