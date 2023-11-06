 Skip to main content

Guided parachute recovery for DroneUp, Blueflite drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 6 2023 - 8:54 am PT
0 Comments
avss droneup drone safety system parachute

Canadian aerospace company Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions (AVSS) says the Government of Canada has awarded it a significant new contract. The company’s innovative drone safety tech stack, Guided Parachute Recovery System (GPRS) and Real-Time Intelligence Landing Software (RILS), is set to be tested against conventional drone parachute systems following integration with aerial logistics platforms DroneUp and Blueflite.

More specifically, the AVSS systems will be integrated into DroneUp’s Prism Sky platform which is used for last-mile delivery for Walmart and Blueflite’s Cobalt 46 platform. Come February 2024, the Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) and Mohawk College’s Unmanned and Remote Sensing Innovation Centre will test the system’s capabilities in comparison to an unguided Parachute Recovery System (PRS).

Key performance metrics will be determined by inducing failure scenarios from ASTM F3322, the gold standard of parachute recovery system testing. There will be a focus on evaluating glide ratio performance, crosswind kinetic energy reduction, and dynamic safe landing zone selection.

The GPRS developed by AVSS is hardware that enables the detection of a drone failure and the safe landing of the drone with guided controls. The system plays a critical role in reducing the kinetic energy from crosswinds and helps reduce the critical area of a failure event.

Josh Ogden, CEO of AVSS, points out that though the topic is seldom discussed in the drone industry, unguided parachutes can drastically exceed kinetic energy thresholds set by civil aviation authorities when average wind speeds and gusts are calculated for operating limitations. As such, the innovation also aims to mitigate the unintended consequence of a parachute deployment that drifts into unideal locations, such as in a tree, on a highway, or in a substation.

AVSS promises to share the testing results from the contract with industry and regulatory stakeholders alike.

Read more: Skydio to make X10 drones compatible with Trimble GNSS receivers

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Safety

Drone Safety
DroneUp

DroneUp
AVSS

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.