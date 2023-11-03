 Skip to main content

New DJI Air 3 firmware update arrives with bug fixes

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 3 2023 - 7:14 am PT
1 Comment
dji air 3 drone buy now specs firmware update goggles fpv

DJI is rolling out a new firmware update for its latest all-around drone, Air 3. The update comes with a bunch of bug fixes.

Aircraft firmware version 01.00.0700 is now available to download for the DJI Air 3. Additionally, the remote controller firmware has been bumped up to v02.00.01.00 for the DJI RC 2, which features a built-in display screen, and to v01.00.05.00 for the DJI RC-N2. You can also update the DJI Fly app to its latest version, 1.12.3. As always, check the camera settings in the app after updating the firmware since they would likely have been reset to default.

The official release notes supplied by DJI do not mention specifically which issues are being resolved by the new firmware. Still, the drone maker recommends you keep your devices updated to their latest versions for a better and safer flying experience.

The last major firmware update for the Air 3 came out in September 2023, when DJI made its all-around drone compatible with the latest-generation Goggles Integra and Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2 remote controller for FPV flight.

Broadly, compared to the Air 2S, the latest model of the Air series has undergone comprehensive upgrades in terms of battery life, image transmission, and obstacle avoidance – all aiming to deliver a more enjoyable flying experience to users. The Air 3 features dual cameras, both equipped with 1/1.3-inch sensors, to capture 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos.

In terms of imaging, the ISP performance and algorithms of the drone have been improved by DJI, resulting in enhanced overall image quality. Moreover, the dual-camera imaging consistency is high, providing ample post-processing space with low difficulty.

Read more: New firmware for DJI Osmo Action 4 improves Wi-Fi livestream

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

