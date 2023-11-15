DJI opens Black Friday drone and camera deals, up to 30% off

As every year, Black Friday offers the exceptional deals that shoppers love to hate for leading them into elbow-throwing sessions with frenzied crowds in search of incomparable bargains. DJI is allowing its fans to avoid that torment by opening up its drone and camera products at considerable discounts through its online store.

DJI revealed its range of Black Friday deals available exclusively on its online outlet, noting reductions of up to 30% on its drones and handheld devices will run to November 27. This year’s promotion includes price cuts on Mini 2 SE, Air 2S, and Avata FPV craft, and Osmo Action 3 cameras.

If that 10-day window to big savings on long-desired drones and other company tech sounds too good to be true, it may be because it is – ish.

Deals on individual products are being applied to specific start and stop dates, during which shoppers need to move or risk losing out for good. The full DJI list of those periods is included at the bottom of this post.

First, however, the bargains.

The biggest Black Friday reduction is on DJI’s Avata FPV drone, which is 30% lower at $629 – $1,168 for the Fly Smart Combo, and $1,388 for the Pro View Combo.

Second in that savings hit parade is the DJI Air 2, which is 20% off its usual $999 price. In third, at 18% lower, is the Mini 3 Fly More Combo at $798.

Black Friday drone savings are also to be had on the DJI FPV Combo for $899 – 100 bungeros lower than its normal price. Starting November 17, meanwhile, the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo will be 17% off its habitual $1,299 cost, while the DJI Mini 2 SE will drop 16% from its normal $339.

DJI Goggles 2 are now going for $130 less at $519, while Goggles Integra are discounted 14% at $429.

Bargains on non-flying DJI gear include 23% off the Action 2 Dual Screen Combo ($309) and Power Combo ($323), and 13% shorn from the Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo at $279.

For DJI fans getting dehydrated from panting over the deals on offer, the company is throwing in its $25 sports water bottle for free with all Air 3 or Mavic 3 Classic drone purchases.

Those offers will be available online during the periods designated below, so keep those credit cards dry from salivating awaiting those kickoff dates:

