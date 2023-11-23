BETAFPV Black Friday FPV drone deals include 20%-off DroneDJ code

As its name suggests, BETAFPV specializes in first person view drones, and now the arial and-you-are-there company is ready to go better than its 15% Black Friday discounts with special 20%-off FPV deals especially for DroneDJ readers.

In addition to producing and marketing feature-laden FPV drones at lower prices than marquee brand names command, BETAFPV offers an entire range of kits tailored to beginning pilots aspiring to join the begoggled set. Those packs are included in the special Black Friday deals on offer at 15% off from today through November 28 – or, better still, reduced 20% when using the DRONEDJ23BF code.

Experienced or even advanced operators will also want to check out the wide range of BETAFPV’s FPV drone series, which are divided into Brushless, Cinewhoop, Toothpick Quad, and Brushed categories. All of those will be on sale during the company’s Black Friday 15% off promotion, with the exception of Pavo25, Pavo30, Pavo360, Meteor75, Meteor85 products, which will be reduced at fixed 10% discounts.



Since people boasting FPV experience aren’t exactly legion, however, most DroneDJ readers considering testing their wings from a drone’s perspective will want to check out BETAFPV’s beginner Cetus kits, all of which will be sold with a 20% discount using DRONEDJ23BF at checkout.



Even pre-reduction BETAFPV novice packages provide a compelling price argument for scratching that niggling FPV itch. Cetus kits run from the entry version’s $119.99, up to $309.99 for the bundle known as X (not to be confused with the social media platform currently known as “formerly known as Twitter”).

Consider the Cetus Lite FPV Kit. The easy-to-use, ready-to-fly drone is so thoroughly designed for beginner introduction that BETAFPV says it’s even safe for children to operate. It features auto-centering sticks and auxiliary altitude hold functions, the latter of which assures steady hovering when not in forward motion. It comes with two speed modes, a small, portable LiteRadio 1 radio transmitter, and VR02 FPV Goggles providing pilots their drone’s-eye views.

At the other end of the range is the Cetus X FPV Kit, which BETAFPV describes as an advanced 2S power whoop bundle. The combo features a Brushless Quadcopter, LiteRadio 3 radio transmitter, and VR03 FPV Goggles.

Check out those and other FPV drone deals available during BETAFPV’s Black Friday sales through November 28, and don’t forget to go one (make that “five”) better than site-wide 15% reductions by using the 20%-off DRONEDJ23BF code.

