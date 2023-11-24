 Skip to main content

Save $110 on Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) with this deal

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 24 2023 - 10:23 pm PT
0 Comments
dji drone mini 3 pro prime day discount sale rc cyber monday deal

A new holiday deal has just popped up, bringing the extremely popular DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) drone combo down to $799 — a savings of $110 on the product’s typical selling price of $909. And depending on where you make the purchase, you can also grab a free microSD card or a hard-shell carrying case for your flying camera.

DJI Mini 3 Pro’s exciting feature set includes 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. The RC controller, meanwhile, features a bright LCD touchscreen that will relieve your phone from flight duties.

Mini 3 Pro can fly for up to 34 minutes with a standard battery, but you can also consider buying a bundle with extra Intelligent Flight Battery Plus batteries that would give you more time in the air to get the perfect holiday shot.

B&H Photo’s $1,143 bundle, for instance, comes with four flight batteries (one regular and three Plus) that promise up to 2 hours and 55 minutes of flight time out of the box. Do note that the aircraft will weigh about 290 g when using the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, meaning you’ll need to register for an FAA identification number.

Another bundle worth considering is the one with the Goggles Integra Motion Combo kit. This includes first-person view (FPV) Goggles Integra as well as RC Motion 2 joystick controller in addition to DJI Mini 3 Pro drone and DJI RC remote. Typically priced at $1,558, this bundle is available to buy for $1,348 right now after a holiday discount of $210.

Finally, there’s the $989 bundle that combines the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone with an RC remote controller, an extra Intelligent Flight Battery, and a 2-year Care Refresh protection plan. The extra battery gives you an additional 34 minutes of flight time, while the Care Refresh plan extends your default warranty, offers drone replacements for a small fee, and even covers flyaways.

Holiday deals are also available for other DJI drones including Avata, Mini 3, and Air 2S.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI Mini 3 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.