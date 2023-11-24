Save $110 on Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) with this deal

A new holiday deal has just popped up, bringing the extremely popular DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) drone combo down to $799 — a savings of $110 on the product’s typical selling price of $909. And depending on where you make the purchase, you can also grab a free microSD card or a hard-shell carrying case for your flying camera.

DJI Mini 3 Pro’s exciting feature set includes 4K/60fps video, ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation to shoot high-quality vertical imaging for social media. The RC controller, meanwhile, features a bright LCD touchscreen that will relieve your phone from flight duties.

Mini 3 Pro can fly for up to 34 minutes with a standard battery, but you can also consider buying a bundle with extra Intelligent Flight Battery Plus batteries that would give you more time in the air to get the perfect holiday shot.

B&H Photo’s $1,143 bundle, for instance, comes with four flight batteries (one regular and three Plus) that promise up to 2 hours and 55 minutes of flight time out of the box. Do note that the aircraft will weigh about 290 g when using the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, meaning you’ll need to register for an FAA identification number.

Another bundle worth considering is the one with the Goggles Integra Motion Combo kit. This includes first-person view (FPV) Goggles Integra as well as RC Motion 2 joystick controller in addition to DJI Mini 3 Pro drone and DJI RC remote. Typically priced at $1,558, this bundle is available to buy for $1,348 right now after a holiday discount of $210.

Finally, there’s the $989 bundle that combines the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone with an RC remote controller, an extra Intelligent Flight Battery, and a 2-year Care Refresh protection plan. The extra battery gives you an additional 34 minutes of flight time, while the Care Refresh plan extends your default warranty, offers drone replacements for a small fee, and even covers flyaways.

Holiday deals are also available for other DJI drones including Avata, Mini 3, and Air 2S.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.