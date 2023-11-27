BETAFPV’s new Pavo35 FPV drone among continuing Black Friday deals

It may be Cyber Monday everywhere else, but it’s still Black Friday at BETAFPV, where a site-wide 15% sale can still be bettered with a 20% reduction using a special DroneDJ code – including on the just-released Pavo35 first person view (FPV) drone.

As noted when its Black Friday sale began, BETAFPV specializes in putting pilots in the drone’s seat with closeup and personal, high-speed views of the UAV in action. Its dedication to the art of FPV is such that the company has produced an entire line of Cetus beginner kits to ease new users in with minimal squeeze to the billfold. But its latest product is the one to take a close look at now.

Indeed, in addition to those novice and intermediary models, BETAFPV has also put its new Pavo35 Brushless Whoop Quadcopter on offer for the site-wide 15% reduction. DroneDJ readers can up that to 20% by using the DRONEDJ23BF code until the Black Friday promotions end at midnight November 28.

Released just last Friday, BETAFPV’s Pavo35 is already being discounted to $249.99. The FPV cinewhoop drone was developed with aerodynamic improvements that add 400g thrust to the craft. Its CNC 7075 Aluminum Y shape helps eliminate distortion and bending during flight, while also accommodating mainstream HD VTX and standard action cameras.

The Pavo35’s new power system boosts its computational chops for up to 12 minutes of operating time, ensuring what BETAFPV calls the smoothest, most powerful and responsive flight among all 3.5″ cinewhoops. While getting the spanking-new FPV drone at a Black Friday discount is already a pretty sweet deal, the DRONEDJ23BF code will add icing to that with its additional 5% savings.

For any standard drone pilots hesitating about making the jump to FPV flight, BETAFPV supplies the following details to help make the leap:

With a 9:4:1 Trust-to-weight Ratio, it is a quad that can be compared to the power of a 5″ quad. 12 minutes of flight time ensures the pilot flies and captures maximum footage in one go.

The innovative Y-shaped CNC metal support structure can improve the structural strength, torsion resistance, and vibration characteristics of the entire machine compared to aluminum columns, making it respond faster and more smoothly.

Rocket engine-inspired duct design improves lateral stability and increases thrust by 400g compared to without a propeller guard, giving the Pavo35 stronger power and a better flying feel.

The whoop duct is riveted and assembled, and the new appearance and design concept enables more effortless installation and a stronger structure.

It offers exceptional mounting capabilities and supports not only DJI O3, Walksnail, and HD VTX installations but also works seamlessly with standard action cameras such as GoPro 12, DJI Action 4, and Insta One R.

F722 35A AIO Brushless Flight Controller comes with an F722 chip this board provides a great performance capability and high processing speed of up to 128k PWM frequency,

The COB light strip assembly that can be switched on and off remotely allows pilots to enjoy flying in any scene.

